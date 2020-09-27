COLUMBIA, Mo. — Joplin High School's Jennalee Dunn and Alexandra Carson recorded top-10 finishes Saturday in the Gold Division of the Gans Creek Cross Country Classic.
The Eagles finished ninth among 14 full teams with 229 points. St. Teresa's Academy from Kansas City won the meet with 78 points, and Columbia Rock Bridge edged Liberty 98-101 for second place.
Dunn, a junior, finished seventh in the 5,000-meter race with a time of 19:47, and Carson, a freshman, took 10th in 20:04.
Other finishes for the Eagles: Allie Keizer 63rd in 21:39, Sage Mitchell 75th in 21:55, Mairi Bernek 108th in 23:12 and Cylee Gilreath 118th in 24:06. A total of 131 runners finished the race.
Carolyn Ford, a sophomore from Rock Bridge, ran away from the field and won in 18:09, beating runner-up Sutton Richardson of Liberty by more than a minute (19:15).
In the boys Gold Division, Joplin placed 11th among 15 complete teams with 266 points. Rock Bridge and St. Joseph Central both scored 78 points, and Rock Bridge was awarded the title based on a higher-finishing No. 6 runner (32nd place to 47th place). Festus took third with 129 points.
Hobbs Campbell, a sophomore, turned in Joplin's highest finish, placing 32nd in 16:50. Junior Evan Matlock was seven spots back in 39th in 17:00.
Other Joplin runners were Ian Horton (52nd in 17:12), Zaben Barnes (69th in 17:33), Nicholas Horton (85th in 17:52), Micah Bruggeman (89th in 17:55) and Ashton Ventura (108th in 18:26). A total of 136 runners finished.
Matthew Hauser of Rock Bridge won the race in 15:45, followed by Luke Voelker of Raymore-Peculiar (15:52) and Brock Wooderson of Blue Springs (16:02).
The meet, held on the course where the state championships will be held later this season, had five divisions for both boys and girls and attracted more than 1,200 entries.
TENNIS
Joplin doubles team wins
Joplin's Astrid Cardenas and Emma Watts teamed up to win the doubles championship in the Joplin Invitational on Friday.
Cardenas-Watts went 4-0 for the day, capped by an 8-3 victory over Bella Martino-Monroe Liggett of Glendale in the championship round. Rogersville players occupied the next two places as Sophia Bleau-Rachel Steury beat Caitlin Archer-Ceyenne Martin 8-5 in the third-place match.
The Eagles' Jensen Vowels-Lauren Laird lost the fifth-place match to Lauren Hamm-Ann Betty of Glendale 8-1.
In other finals, Taylor Yockey-Delaney Duke, of Webb City, beat Anayansi Lopez-Rodas/Kate Barton, of Carthage, 8-5 for seventh place; Kinzlea Smith-Danecca Heffren, of Webb City, defeated Isabelle Johnston-Kianna Yates, of Carthage, 8-5 for ninth place; and Carl Junction's Jenna Besperat-Valeria Alamina Poor beat teammates Hannah-Clinage-Hope Sponsel 8-5 for 11th place.
Glendale and Rogersville filled the four semifinal spots in the singles bracket. Lucy Huang, of Glendale, downed Lauren Roberts, of Rogersville, 8-1 in the championship match, and Rogersville's Morgan Wilhoit beat Glendale's Chloe Stenger 8-2 for third place.
In the other place matches, Nicole Sherwood, of Carl Junction, beat Kirsalyn Hood, of Webb City, 8-1 for fifth place; Kennedy Schwartz, of Joplin, defeated Mariah Barnett, of Carl Junction, 8-6 for seventh place; Daniela Marquez, of Carthage, downed Cloey Blank, of Joplin, 8-2 for ninth place; and Shelby Ensminger, of Webb City, beat Lucy Butler, of Carthage, 8-3 for 11th place.
Glendale nipped Rogersville 27-25 for the team title. Joplin was third with 19, followed by Webb City 11, Carl Junction 9 and Carthage 5.
Joplin returns to dual matches at 4:30 today with a home match against College Heights Christian. The Eagles will play a dual match Tuesday at Neosho before the Central Ozark Conference Tournament on Thursday in Springfield at the Cooper Complex.
