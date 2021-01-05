The Kaminsky Classic boys basketball tournament begins tonight and concludes on Saturday afternoon at Joplin High School.
And just like last month's Lady Eagle Classic at JHS, the tournament has been altered by COVID-19.
The field has been reduced from eight teams to six, and a round-robin schedule in two pools will be played to determine pairings for Saturday's finals session.
Joplin, Carl Junction and William Chrisman comprise Pool A, and Webb City, Clever and Nevada are in Pool B.
Tonight's games pit Webb City vs. Clever at 6 p.m. and Joplin vs. Carthage at 7:30.
The remainder of pool games have Webb City vs. Nevada at 4:30 p.m. and Joplin vs. William Chrisman at 6 on Thursday and Nevada vs. Clever at 6 p.m. Friday and Carl Junction vs. William Chrisman at 7:30.
The fifth-place game at 11 a.m. tips off the finals on Saturday, followed by the third-place game at 12:30 and the championship game at 2.
Thomas Jefferson boys 61, Wheaton 53
WHEATON, Mo. — Drew Goodhope tallied 14 points in the third quarter as the Cavaliers rallied to win their Ozark 7 Conference opener on Tuesday night.
Thomas Jefferson (7-1) tailed 18-12 after the first quarter and 32-30 at the intermission. But led by Goodhope, the Cavaliers outscored the Bulldogs 20-6 in the third stanza to claim a 50-38 advantage.
Goodhope finished with 19 points, and Dhruv Gheewala and Kaden Myers contributed 17 and 14 points, respectively, for the Cavaliers.
Zac Leverich paced Wheaton with 16 points, and Kelton Park netted 12.
The Cavaliers play Friday night at Pierce City.
College Heights girls 40, Diamond 34
College Heights Christian, leading 18-14 at halftime, moved ahead 31-22 after three quarters and went on to defeat Diamond in the Ozark Christian College Multipurpose Building.
Grace Bishop and Lainey Lett each had 11 points apiece, and Lett added nine rebounds for the Cougars (10-1).
Taaron Drake topped the Wildcats (9-2) with 13 points.
College Heights plays Jan. 14 at Wyandotte, Oklahoma.
College Heights boys 45, Diamond 27
College Heights Christian controlled the final three quarters en route to the nonconference victory at Ozark Christian College.
The Cougars trailed 10-7 after the first quarter but owned leads of 19-13 at halftime and 28-18 after three quarters.
Miller Long captured game honors with 17 points for CHC, and Curtis Davenport added nine. Hunter Shallenburger led Diamond with 11 points, and tyler Daniels scored eight.
The Wildcats have a home game on Friday night against Seneca.
Carthage girls 63, Strafford 53
STRAFFORD, Mo. — Hailey Fullerton and Kianna Yates scored 18 and 17 points, respectively, as the Tigers improved their record to 9-5.
Katie Crowe chipped in with 11 points for Carthage, which stretched a 31-30 halftime lead to 43-33 after three quarters.
"It was great to see us back playing Carthage basketball," Tigers coach Scott Moore said. "We didn't show that in the Pink and White Tournament, so i was really pleased to see the girls come out with our normal energy tonight.
"Typically we've been beating teams with our athleticism and intensity, but tonight I feel we beat Strafford with our heads and composure on both ends of the floor."
Hannah Hess hit four 3-point goals and led Strafford with 14 points, and Emma Compton had 13.
Carthage opens Central Ozark Conference play on Thursday night at Joplin.
Strafford boys 69, Carthage 56
STRAFFORD, Mo. — Strafford, led by A.K. Rael's 24 points, pulled away in the fourth period to claim the nonconference victory.
The Indians, after leading 33-30 at halftime and 48-43 after three quarters, outscored Carthage 21-13 in the final eight minutes.
Justin Ray topped Carthage with 17 points, followed by Max Templeman with 11 and Silas Templeman with 10.
J.D. Hunt and Seth Soden added 11 points apiece for Strafford, who is coached by former Missouri Southern point guard Tyler Ryerson.
WRESTLING
Webb City wins pair
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Thanks to a tiebreaker, Webb City posted a pair of wrestling dual victories on Tuesday night at the Cardinal Dome.
The Cardinals defeated Glendale 62-18 in their first match and then tied Republic 38-38 in their next match. However, the Cardinals held a 15-12 advantage in first points scored in each of the 14 matches, giving them the team victory.
Republic trailed 38-20 before winning the final three matches on pins by Isaac Gyles at 285 pounds and Wyatt George at 113 sandwiched around a forfeit to Phillip George at 106.
Webb City had pins from Brenden Berry at 132, Rafe Mackey at 138, Cooper Heilburn at 160, Roger Carranco at 182 and Liam Taylor at 220. Cody Herndon (126) and Jacob Ott (195) won by major decisions.
Against Glendale, the Cardinals had pins by Bobby Pearish at 113, Colt Taylor at 120, Cody Herndon at 126, Mackey, Jordan Howard at 145, Hunter England at 152, Brayden Hollingsworth at 170, Ott and Liam Taylor at 220. Berry won by technical fall.
Herndon, Berry, Mackey, Carranco, Ott and Taylor went 2-0 for the night.
The Cardinals are home again on Thursday night against Seneca.
Carthage 44, Ozark 25
CARTHAGE, Mo. — In a battle of Tigers, Carthage recorded five pins during its victory.
Carthage had first-period falls from 106-pounder Dylan Huntley and 220-pounder Kanen Vogt. Other pins for Carthage — all in the second period — came from Joshua Griffith at 113, Brett Rockers at 170 and Luke Gall at 182.
Carlos Reyes and Davion King won by major decision at 120 and 145 pounds, respectively.
Carthage returns to action on Saturday at the Excelsior Springs Tournament.
