SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Three players combined for 66 points as Kickapoo broke away in the middle two quarters to beat Joplin 89-69 on Tuesday night in a nonconference boys basketball game in the Chiefs' gymnasium.
The Chiefs, leading 17-14 after one quarter, extended their margin to 40-30 at halftime and 66-47 after three quarters.
Trevon Brazile paced Kickapoo with 23 points, and Anton Brookshire and Isaac Haney added 22 and 21 points, respectively.
Always Wright nailed four 3-point goals while scoring 24 points to lead the Eagles. Younger brother All Wright had three treys among 21 points, and Dante Washington netted 10 points with two treys.
Joplin has another nonleague road game on Thursday night at East Newton.
WEBB CITY BOYS 70, HARRISONVILLE 57
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Cohl Vaden's 17 points paced a balanced scoring attack as the Cardinals raised their season record to 12-3.
Webb City trailed 38-36 at the intermission before outscoring the Wildcats 19-5 in the third quarter. Vaden hit two of his three 3-point goals in the quarter.
Joining Vaden in double figures for the Cardinals were Trenten Hayes with 13, Alex Martin with 11 and Mekhi Garrard and Nickhai Howard with 10 apiece.
Brooks Langrehr led all scorers with 21 points for Harrisonville.
The Cardinals face Nixa (13-2) tonight at 6 in the Nixa Invitational.
MCAULEY GIRLS 41, WHEATON 30
The Warriors clamped down on defense during their comeback victory in the McAuley Catholic gymnasium.
Wheaton held an 18-12 advantage after the first quarter, but the Warriors (10-6, 1-1 Ozark 7 Conference) rallied to lead 25-24 at halftime and then held the Bulldogs to six points in the second half.
Kennedy DeRuy hit three 3-pointers and led Mcauley with 15 points, and Kaleigh Teeter contributed 10.
Monica Hinojosa topped Wheaton with 10 points.
McAuley has another home game on Thursday night against Jasper.
WHEATON BOYS 82, McAULEY 37
Kelton Park hit four 3-point goals while scoring 25 points as Wheaton rolled to the Ozark 7 Conference victory.
Jack Mitchell and Zac Leverich added 12 points apiece for the Bulldogs, who led 29-19 at halftime and 46-30 after three quarters
Daniel Wagner led the Warriors (4-10, 0-2 Ozark 7) with 15 points, and Thomas Black contributed 11.
Thomas Jefferson boys 73, Jasper 37
The Cavaliers held the Eagles scoreless in the first quarter and used a balanced attack on offense to win their 13th game in 15 outings.
Five Thomas Jefferson players scored in double figures with Drew Goodhope and Dhruv Gheewala leading the way at 16 points apiece. Caden Myers and Jay Ball added 12 each and Noah Hamlett had 12.
Jared Tidball topped Jasper, which trailed 42-14 at halftime, with 12 points.
Thomas Jefferson plays at Golden City at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Central boys 48, Carl Junction 41
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The host Bulldogs, trailing Springfield Central's Bulldogs 27-23 at halftime, moved out to a 33-31 lead after three quarters but failed to hang on in the final period.
Central outscored Carl Junction 16-8 in the last eight minutes to claim the victory.
Josh Cory and Sincere Williams led Carl Junction (4-15) with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Antonio Fewell netted 16 points and Maleek Herron 13 to pace Central.
College Heights girls 50, Verona 22
VERONA, Mo. — Grace Bishop tallied 18 points as College Heights Christian hiked its record to 15-2.
Ctie Secker scored 10 points and snagged 16 rebounds for the Cougars, who led 25-6 at halftime.
Paige Bauer netted 11 points to lead the Wildcats, who trailed 25-6 at halftime.
WRESTLING
Carthage 59, Webb City 12
WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Tigers registered seven pins en route to the victory at the Cardinal Dome.
First-period falls came from Carthage's Bradyn Tate at 113 pounds, Carlos Reyes at 120 and Eli Sneed at 138. Other pins were by Kip Castor (126 pounds), Davion King (145), Brett Rockers (170) and Anthony Salas (220).
Webb City's points came on a second-period pin by Jacob Ott (195) and decisions by Dominic Boles (132) and Brayden Hollingsworth.
Marshfield 42, Carl Junction 32
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Marshfield received five pins — all in the first period from Tommy Mynatt (120) pounds, Damian Dockery (132), Braeden Brooks (152), Ben Wirtel (160) and Garrett Cantrell (195).
Carl Junction posted two first-period falls from Dexter Merrell (138) and Jessee Cassatt (182), and Cole Stewart won by pin midway through the second period.
The Bulldogs' Max Matthews (113) won by a 15-0 technical fall, and Kameron Bennett (285) won by decision. Lukas Walker (132) won by forfeit.
