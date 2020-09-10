WEBB CITY, Mo. — Emalee Lamar and Haidyn Berry combined for three home runs and six runs batted in to power Webb City past Ozark 8-1 Thursday afternoon in a Central Ozark Conference softball game at the Cardinals' diamond.
Lamar's two-run homer to left gave the Cardinals (8-0, 2-0 COC) a 2-0 lead in the first, and Berry and Lamar hit back-to-back shots in the third inning to make it 6-0. Berry belted a two-run blast to center field, and Lamar followed with a homer to left-center.
Webb City rapped 14 hits, including two apiece by Peyton Hawkins, Berry, Lamar, Alyssa Jennings, Kaylyn Gilbert and Hannah Wells.
Berry also notched her seventh victory of the season, striking out seven batters and walking none while allowing three hits, including a run-scoring single by Raegen Dickinson with two outs in the seventh.
NIXA 9, CARTHAGE 7
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Eagles scored in every inning but the fourth, and a four-run fifth inning proved to be the difference in the Central Ozark Conference game.
The teams combined for 21 hits — 11 by Nixa, 10 by Carthage.
Landry Cochran, Makayla Jennings, Jensyn Elder and Lauren Haws rapped two hits apiece for the Tigers, and Natalie Roderiguez hit a two-run triple. Cochran also drove in two runs with a single in the seventh.
Meierer had two hits and two RBI for Nixa.
VOLLEYBALL
Bulldogs win in straight sets
AURORA, Mo. — Salma Lewis registered a double-double witn 11 kills and 14 digs as Carl Junction swept Aurora 3-0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-19) in a nonconference match.
Setter Logan Jones handed out 30 asissts, and Jessa Hylton served four aces.
The Bulldogs (2-1) are idle until next Thursday at Mount Vernon.
TJ TOPS NEVCO
Thomas Jefferson defeated Northeast Vernon County 25-14, 25-20, 25-22 at home on Thursday to improve to 3-5 on the season.
Winni Hiebert logged a team-high seven kills and three blocks for the Cavaliers, while Nico Carlson tallied five kills, Lainey Solum 14 assists, Alice McDonald three aces and Mary Nguyen seven assists.
Thomas Jefferson plays Monday at Lockwood.
TENNIS
Thomas Jefferson 8, Mount Vernon 1
The host Cavaliers posted their fourth victory in five matches by beating the Mountaineers.
Allison Ding, Johanna Jeyaraj, Juliana Joseph and Sydney Stamps were double winners for Thomas Jefferson. Jessica Joseph won the longest match, beating Isabella Mosley in a 12-10 tiebreaker at No. 6 singles.
Mount Vernon's Allison Schubert won 8-0 at No. 5 singles.
Nixa 8, Joplin 1
Emma Watts posted Joplin's victory against the Eagles on the JHS courts.
At No. 1 singles, Watts defeated Arabella Cosgrove 8-1.
Nixa won all three doubles matches by 8-4 scores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.