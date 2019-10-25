SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Joplin's Astrid Cardenas and Mount Vernon's doubles team of Brandee Loftus and Kassidy Anderson were eliminated on Friday during the first day of the MSHSAA Girls Tennis Championships at the Cooper Tennis Complex.
Cardenas lost her first-round match in Class 2 singles to Tristan Caskey of Lee's Summit West 6-1, 6-0. Cardenas then lost to Harper Lashley of Eureka 8-1 in the consolation bracket.
The Mount Vernon duo went 1-2 for the day in Class 1.
Loftus-Anderson fell to Samantha Remis-Gabriella Thornton of John Burroughs 6-0, 6-0 in the first round.
In the consolation bracket, Loftus-Anderson beat Hunter Keithley-Hannah Zimmerman of Chillicothe 8-3 before losing to Marlena Smith-Anna Stechschulte of Kansas City Pembroke Hill 8-0.
SOFTBALL
Nevada, Savannahclash in quarterfinals
After an exciting victory on Wednesday night, the Nevada Tigers travel to Savannah for a Class 3 quarterfinal game at 4 p.m. today.
Nevada (16-8), down 6-0 in the second inning, rallied to stun Oak Grove 7-6 on Wednesday in a home sectional game. Bailey Ast's two-out single in the bottom of the seventh scored the tying and winning runs and extended the Tigers' winning streak to 10 games.
Ast also had an RBI single earlier in the game, and Hailee Lundine belted a three-run home run during the comeback. Maggie Leisure was dominant in the circle, allowing just one hit in five scoreless innings of relief after the Panthers rapped 11 hits in the first two innings.
Savannah (18-2) trimmed Kirksville 6-4 in its sectional contest as four Kirksville errors led to three unearned runs. The Savages have won three straight and 16 of their last 17 games.
