McAuley Catholic picked up momentum in the third quarter to down visiting Pierce City 45-33 on Tuesday night, giving the Warriors their first win of the season.
The Warriors, with a 16-11 halftime edge, outscored the Eagles 13-8 in the third quarter to take a 29-19 lead.
Scoring in double figures for McAuley were Daniel Wagner with 17 points, Matthew Dohmen 12 and Thomas Black 10.
Ashton Medlin topped Pierce City with nine.
McAuley (1-4) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Sarcoxie.
Everton girls 41, Thomas Jefferson 32
EVERTON, Mo. — Jazzmenn Lurey and Ezra Wood combined for 39 points to lead Everton in the nonconference game.
Lurey captured game honors with 22 points and Wood added 17 for Everton, which led 24-16 at halftime and 29-25 after three quarters.
Sydney Stamps tallied 21 points for Thomas Jefferson (0-4), and Olivia Beard contributed 10. The Cavaliers had six players dressed for the game because three starters and three reserves were out.
The Cavaliers have a home game Friday against Pierce City.
WRESTLING
Neosho wins pair
NIXA, Mo. — Neosho posted two dual victories on Tuesday night over Joplin 54-19 and Nixa 42-36.
Wildcats 285-pounder Jeremiah Larson pinned Nixa's Garrett Davidson in one minute to break a 36-36 deadlock.
Eli Zar (145 pounds), Cayden Auch (182) and Eric Holt (195) posted two pins apiece for Neosho.
Joplin received pins from Sam Melton at 106 pounds, Brenden Mynatt at 160 and Gunner Price at 137.
The Eagles also lost a dual to Nixa 60-21. Melton and Mynatt both had pins for Joplin, Drew VanGilder won by injury default at 170 and Price prevailed in a 9-5 decision.
Nevada 42, Webb City 30
NEVADA, Mo. — The Tigers recorded six pins during their nonconference victory over Webb City.
Half of Nevada's falls came in the first period — Kynndrick Brooks at 113 pounds, Braylin Brooks at 120 and Skylur Mashek at 285. Other pins came from Mokey Dawn at 126, Tyler Longobardi at 152 and Logan Smith at 220.
Webb City had pins by 145-pounder Hunter England in 14 seconds and 182-pounder Roger Carranco midway through the second period.
Seneca 41, Carl Junction 36
SENECA, Mo. — The Indians won five matches by pin, including one by 285-pounder Jakob Tate in the final match to edge the Bulldogs.
Other Seneca pins were by Brayden Thiel (126), Andrew Manley (132), Clayton Swadley (145) and Gabriel Commons (170). Lincoln Renfro won by technical fall at 152.
Max Matthews and Chance Benford won by pin at 113 and 160 pounds, respectively, for Carl Junction.
The Bulldogs are the host for the Carl Junction Classic on Saturday.
CARTHAGE WINS TWICE
CASSVILLE, Mo. — Carthage defeated Miami 75-6 and Cassville 66-12 inside the Wildcats' gymnasium.
The Tigers' Bradyn Tate (113 pounds) and Eli Sneed (138) won their two matches by pins. Everyone else in the Carthage lineup won once by pin except Luke Gall (182), who received two forfeits.
Obed Gonzalez (195) and Zach Coenen (285) won by pin for Cassville, and Miami's Keedin Crockett (170) had a fall.
Miami earned a split for the night with a 46-30 decision over Cassville.
Crockett and 138-pounder Shane Douthit had pins for the Wardogs, and Cassville had pins from Kurt Deaver (113), Gabe Hunter (145), Jake Anthonysz (152) and Garrett Kritz (285).
