DIAMOND, Mo. — Kayleigh Teeter poured in a game-high 29 points to aid the McAuley girls basketball team to a 70-47 win over Southwest (Washburn) on Monday in the first round of the Gem City Classic at Diamond High School.
The triumph advanced McAuley (2-0) to the tournament semifinals to take on Diamond at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Warriors held leads of 18-11 at the end of the first quarter, 37-22 at halftime and 59-30 at the end of the third quarter.
Kennedy DeRuy and Gliza Damaso also scored in double figures for McAuley with 29 and 14 points, respectively.
STRAFFORD BOYS 66, CARL JUNCTION 48
FORSYTH, Mo. — Second-seeded Strafford roared past sixth-seeded Carl Junction to spoil the Bulldogs' season-opening basketball game Monday in the Forsyth Tournament.
Strafford built a 38-20 lead by halftime.
Pacing Carl Junction were Kyler Perry with 17 points and Sincere Williams 11.
Carl Junction will play third-seeded Forsyth at 6 p.m. today.
