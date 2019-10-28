PURDY, Mo. — Second-seeded McAuley Catholic defeated seventh-seeded Exeter 25-14, 25-14 on Monday night at the Class 1 District 8 volleyball tournament.
For the Warriors, Taylor Schiefelbein had 13 assists and 11 digs, Carmen Colson had 15 digs, 11 aces and five kills, while Elizabeth Motazedi added eight digs and six kills.
McAuley plays third-seeded Wheaton at 6:45 p.m. tonight in the semifinals.
McDermott makeshistory as season ends for East Newton
PIERCE CITY, Mo. — Third-seeded Diamond handed sixth-seeded East Newton a 25-17, 25-18 loss in the first round of the Class 2 District 11 tournament.
Though East Newton lost, Madison McDermott surpassed the 500-kill mark in her career after leading the Patriots with 11 kills and 11 digs. Kennedy Lucke added 13 assists, while Ellie Enlow had three kills and an ace.
Diamond takes on Pierce City at 6:15 tonight in the second round of district play.
SOCCER
Greenwood 6, Cavaliers 1
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson wrapped up its regular season with a 6-1 loss at Greenwood.
The Cavaliers (9-9) will open district play at 5 p.m. Monday against College Heights Christian School at the Cooper Sports Complex in Springfield.
College Heights is seeded fourth and Thomas Jefferson fifth. Greenwood is seeded first and is followed by New Covenant and Fair Grove.
Hugh McWay scored three goals to go with one by Joseph Rollinson to give Greenwood a 4-0 lead at halftime.
Rollinson added two more goals in the second half.
Owen D’Amour took an assist from Dylan Dean-Heck in the 75th minute to score the Cavaliers’ only goal.
