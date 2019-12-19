PIERCE CITY, Mo. — The McAuley Catholic girls used a big second quarter to pave the way to a 57-55 win over Pierce City on Thursday night.
Trailing by four after the first quarter, the Warriors (5-3) outscored the Eagles 26-13 in the second to take a nine-point advantage into the intermission. Pierce City cut the lead to two points late and missed a shot at the buzzer to preserve the win for McAuley.
“I knew Pierce City had a size advantage,” McAuley coach Mike Howard said. “We gave them a few second-chance baskets early, but they have some really good bigs down there. We made a few adjustments defensively in the second quarter, and we were able to get some stops and take advantage of them.
“The second half was just back and forth. It was crucial for us to be able to pull it out in the end. I applaud our girls for toughing out a good road win.”
Taylor Schiefelbein scored a team-high 21 points, while Kennedy DeRuy sank two 3-pointers on the way to 16 points for the Warriors. Kayleigh Teeter and Gliza Damaso each finished with seven.
Leslie Jones finished 20 points to lead the Eagles, while Sydnee Prater added 12.
McAuley hosts Galena (Kansas) at 6 tonight.
NE Vernon County 57, McAuley 53
Visiting Northeast Vernon County turned a six-point, first-quarter deficit into a two-point lead by the intermission on the way to a win over McAuley Catholic.
The Knights outscored the Warriors 15-13 in the third period to build the lead to four before keeping pace down the stretch to earn the win.
Daniel Wagner led the Warriors with 16 points, while Matthew Dohmen added 13. Jacob Price and Michael Dohmen each added seven. Joe Lupicki knocked down two 3-pointers to finish with six points.
Prough led the Knights with 28 points.
McAuley hosts Southeast on Jan. 3.
Carl Junction girls 54, Springdale 37
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Shila Winder and Destiny Buerge tallied 18 points apiece as undefeated Carl Junction downed Springdale in nonconference action.
The Bulldogs (7-0), ranked No. 6 in the latest coaches’ Class 4 state poll, grabbed a 17-11 first-quarter lead and owned a 30-21 advantage at the intermission.
Jessa Hylton chipped in with 10 points for Carl Junction, who played without all-stater Katie Scott. Scott did not make the trip because of an illness.
Thaly Sysavanh topped Springdale with 10 points.
Carl Junction is idle until Jan. 6 when it entertains Monett.
Swimming
CARTHAGE DUALS
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Led by Madison Riley’s four gold medals, Carthage swept a dual meet on Thursday at the Carthage YMCA.
The Tigers beat Nevada 107-47 and Joplin 111-57. The Eagles earned a split with a 77-72 victory over Nevada.
Riley won the 100-yard butterfly and the 100 backstroke. She also swam on the winning 200-yard medley and 200 freestyle relay teams, joined by Cassidy Smith, Victoria Martinez and Hope Fultz on the 200 medley and Smith, Karsen Dininger and Fultz on the 200 free relay.
Other individual winners for Carthage were Fultz in the 100 freestyle, Kininger in the 500 freestyle and Smith in the 100 breaststroke.
Joplin senior Brenna Jones won the 200 individual medley, took second in the 100 butterfly and was on the winning 400 free relay team with Hannah Ewert, Allie Lawrence and Lilly Ann Masters.
Ewert also was second in the 100 backstroke.
Nevada’s winners were Abbi Baldwin in the 200 freestyle and Maggie Leisure in the 50 freestyle.
Prep roundup
