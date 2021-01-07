A big third quarter helped the McAuley Catholic girls basketball team secure a 46-42 win over Wyandotte on Thursday night in the Warriors’ gymnasium.
Wyandotte took a 19-16 lead into halftime before the Warriors (6-4) went on a 16-9 run in the third period to take a four-point lead. The teams exchanged 14 points apiece in the final period to bring the game to its final score.
“We made some adjustments at halftime that really changed the outlook of the game,” McAuley coach Mike Howard said. “They (Wyandotte) had a couple big girls who were good scorers. But we decided to switch to a zone out of halftime, and I think that made things tougher on them offensively. Also, our offense wasn’t there in the first half, but it picked really picked up in the third quarter once we saw some shots go in.”
With the triumph, McAuley claimed a second consecutive triumph since returning from the holiday break.
Kennedy DeRuy and Kayleigh Teeter led the Warriors in scoring with 14 points apiece. Kloee Williamson added 13 points.
Mallory Butterfield logged a game-high 17 points for Wyandotte.
McAuley plays at Sheldon on Tuesday.
Wyandotte boys 47, McAuley 41, OT
McAuley had a 9-0 lead at the end of the first quarter but eventually succumbed to visiting Wyandotte 47-41 in overtime.
The Warriors (3-5) led 23-12 at halftime and 32-20 at the end of the third quarter before Wyandotte went on a 19-7 surge in the final period to force extra play. In the overtime period, McAuley was held to two points as Wyandotte escaped with the six-point triumph.
Daniel Wagner and Thomas Black paced the scoring for McAuley with 19 and 14 points, respectively.
Bryce Pogue scored a team-high 18 points for Wyandotte, while Justice Robertson and Jaret Burney added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
McAuley plays at Sheldon on Tuesday.
NEOSHO DROPS PAIR
LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — Neosho boys fell to Oklahoma City Storm 72-68 in an overtime nail-biter in its opening game of the Locust Grove Invitational.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 27-22 lead at the break, but Storm outscored Neosho 30-25 in the third and fourth quarters to knot the game at 52. Storm used a 20-16 burst in overtime to secure the win.
Jawan Mukes posted a game-high 26 points for Storm, connecting from deep three times.
Neosho was led by Landon Austin with 20 points. Due to teams dropping out because of COVID-19, the Wildcats will play Locust Grove B team today at 11 a.m.
Locust Grove’s girls team also was an unkind host, jumping out to a 23-8 first-quarter lead en route to a 57-31 victory over Neosho.
Madison Smith and Adrianne Fine hit three 3-point goals apiece while scoring 17 and 11 points, respectively, for Locust Grove, which led 36-17 at halftime. Kaitlyn Spradin also had 11 points.
Baylie Bowers topped Neosho with eight points, and Michelle Lindsey and Olivia Hixson both had seven.
WRESTLING
Neosho wins twice
MARSHFIELD, Mo. — Neosho posted two victories on Thursday night in a triangular match, defeating Monett 55-21 and the host Bluejays 44-33.
Neosho picked up five pins against Marshfield. Eric Holt, 170-pounder, won by fall with 36 seconds left in the match, and the other four pins came in the second period from Landon Kivett at 120 pounds, Jonny Chrisco (126), Nate Copeland (138) and Collyn Kivett (152).
Against Monett, the Wildcats received pins from Raymond Hembree at 113, Cayden Auch at 160, Holt at 170 and Jeremiah Larson at 195.
Ethan Umfleet and Harrison Merriman posted pins for the Cubs at 182 and 285 pounds, respectively.
Marshfield gained a split for the night with a 45-28 decision over Monett.
Umfleet and 195-pounder Joshua Harvey won by pin for the Cubs.
In a girls dual, Marshfield beat Monett 42-16. The Cubs won four matches, including pins by Abigail Jastal (112) and Jewelia Willoughby (132).
Monett will host its tournament on Saturday.
Seneca 71, Webb City 6
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Seneca collected six falls and one technical fall against the Cardinals.
The Indians’ pins came from Brady Roark (113), Dalton Duley (120), Kendon Pollard (126), Cole Whitehead (138), Clayton Swadley (145) and Jakob Tate (285). All came during the first period except for Tate, who ended his match midway through the second period.
Lincoln Renfro won by technical fall at 152.
Webb City’s Liam Taylor won his 220-pound match by pin with 14 seconds left in the first period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.