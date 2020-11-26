Kennedy DuRuy and Kayleigh Teeter combined for 29 points to lead McAuley Catholic past Liberal 45-33 Tuesday night in a girls basketball season opener in the Warriors’ gymnasium.
The Warriors, leading 14-9 at halftime, outscored Liberal 22-7 in the third quarter to open a 36-16 advantage.
DuRuy hit three 3-point goals while scoring 15 points for the Warriors, and Teeter finished with 14.
Ellaina Lanear topped the Bulldogs with 10 points.
McAuley faces Southwest at 7 p.m. Monday in the first round of the Diamond Tournament.
Liberal boys 55,McAuley Catholic 54
Liberal hit a 15-foot jump shot with 2.2 seconds remaining to spoil the season opener for host McAuley Catholic on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 34-28 lead at halftime and outscored McAuley 16-12 in the fourth quarter en route to victory.
McAuley’s Daniel Wagner led all scorers with 20 points. Other Warriors in double figures were Rocco Bazzano-Joseph with 12 and Thomas Black 10.
Max Boehne topped Liberal with 14.
McAuley plays Purdy at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Diamond Tournament.
Chadwick boys 74,College Heights 47
Five players scored in double figures as Chadwick upended College Heights Christian in a boys basketball season opener Tuesday night at Ozark Christian College.
The Cougars were scheduled to play Rich Hill, but COVID-19 issues forced Rich Hill to drop out of the game.
Chadwick, whose fullcourt trapping defense gave the Cougars problems, led 40-26 at halftime.
Jaron VanHouden led a balanced attack with 14 points, followed by Garrett Gardner and Paden Gilbert with 13 apiece and Garrett Gudrun and Calvin Rains each with 12.
Miller Long poured in 30 points for the Cougars.
College Heights plays Marshfield at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Pierce City Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.