The McAuley Catholic girls turned a six-point lead into a 53-33 victory after outscoring Sheldon 21-7 in the final stanza on Tuesday night in the Warriors’ gymnasium.
The Warriors (8-4) took a 32-26 lead into the fourth quarter before pulling away in the final eight minutes.
“We switched up defenses,” McAuley coach Mike Howard said. “We played man for most of the game, but we decided to switch back to the 2-3 zone and force them to beat us from the outside in the fourth quarter. We were able to force them into shots they weren’t really comfortable shooting. We did a good job of rebounding, and then pushing them in transition to get some easy shots.”
Kennedy DeRuy led McAuley with 13 points, while Kayleigh Teeter scored 11.
“We tried to move the ball and spread it around as much as we could,” Howard said. “We found ourselves with a lot of kids getting the opportunity to score. They were real aggressive tonight, and that is key for our success.”
McAuley travels to Verona for a 5:30 p.m. matchup on Friday.
McAuley boys 53,Sheldon 44
Daniel Wagner and Matthew Dohmen combined for 38 points to spark the Warriors to the nonconference victory.
The Warriors (3-10) outscored Sheldon 21-14 in the fourth quarter to break away from a 32-30 lead.
Wagner finished with 20 points and Dohmen added 18.
Dylan Brzuchowski led the Panthers with 17 points, and Isaac Hall and William Chapman added 12 and 10, respectively.
The Warriors have an Ozark 7 Conference game Friday night at Verona.
Republic boys 61, Neosho 48
NEOSHO, Mo. — Junior guard Drew McMillen poured in 31 points to lead the Tigers in the Central Ozark Conference opener.
McMillen hit five 3-pointers, and Joe Rexroot added 13 points for Republic, which led 31-23 at halftime.
Dalton Brodie led Neosho (9-5) with 13 points.
The Wildcats continue league play Friday night at home against Willard.
SWIMMING
Jones leads Joplin
Joplin senior Brenna Jones posted two state consideration times during the Springfield Central Duals meet on Tuesday night at Foster Natatorium.
Jones won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 24.26 seconds and was second in the 100 butterfly (1:05.34).
The Eagles’ Hannah Ewert, another senior, took fifth in the 100 backstroke, and the Eagles 400 freestyle relay team of Ewert, Allie Lawrence, Sophia Schwartz and Jones placed fourth.
Monett finished in third place in two relays — Gwen Lesue, Abigail Apostol, Ashton Prine and Faith Drewianka in the 200 free relay and Lesue, Claire Nation, Prine and Drewianka in the 400 free relay.
The Cubs were fourth in the 200 medley relay, with Lesue, Apostol, Prine and Drewianka competing. Apostol also was fifth in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.