McAuley Catholic played what coach Amanda Walker called “a team effort” and defeated Thomas Jefferson 25-23, 25-16 on Tueday night in the Cavaliers’ gymnasium.
The Warriors (8-3-3) won their Ozark 7 Conference opener while the Cavaliers slipped to 6-7-1 overall and 1-2 in league play.
Lily Black had three kills for the Warriors, while Carmen Colson had eight digs and Taylor Schiefelbein contributed six assists and nine digs.
Thomas Jefferson received four kills and four blocks from Winni Hiebert, 10 digs from Alice McDonald and five kills and four assists from Acelynn Tate.
The Warriors return to action on Thursday at Purdy. The Cavaliers are idle until next Tuesday when they visit Everton.
SOCCER
Ozark 7, Carl Junction 0
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Ozark outshot Carl Junction 26-0 en route to a victory on Tuesday at Carl Junction High School.
T.K. Stine and Troy Davidson both netted a pair of goals for the Tigers while Wade Korns, Seth Gloffip and Quintin Mulligan logged one goal apiece.
Carl Junction goalkeeper Dalton Carey registered 19 saves.
The Bulldogs (1-9) return to play on Thursday at Pittsburg.
New Covenant 5,Thomas Jefferson 4
Despite a four-goal night by Thomas Hershewe, the Thomas Jefferson boys soccer team (5-5) couldn’t overcome an early deficit against New Covenant on Tuesday at home.
Hershewe scored his first goal in the ninth minute to tie the game at 1, but a score by Emmet Reid in the 37th minute gave New Covenant a 2-1 advantage at the break.
Dake Winslow, who scored New Covenant’s first goal during the ninth minute, netted his second score of the game on a penalty kick early in the second half to give his team a two-goal lead.
A Hershewe penalty kick cut the New Covenant lead to 3-2 in the 46th minute before two more New Covenant goals made it 5-2 by the 56th minute. Hershewe then capped the scoring with goals in the 75th and 78th minute.
New Covenant finished with 12 shots on goal while Thomas Jefferson had 11. TJ goalkeeper Brock Conklin had seven saves.
The Cavaliers return to play at 5 p.m. Thursday at Webb City.
