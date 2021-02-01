SENECA, Mo. — The McDonald County girls edged Joplin 36-35 Monday in an opening basketball game of the Seneca Tournament.
The Mustangs held a 23-22 advantage at halftime, but Joplin pulled ahead 27-26 after three quarters.
Joplin's Brooke Nice netted 12 points and was the only player for either team to score in double figures.
Megan Elwood and Carlee Cooper led the Mustangs with eight points apiece.
In another opening-round contest, Seneca defeated Purdy 55-46 behind Aliya Grotejohn's 33 points while Makayla French added 10.
Bayleigh Robbins had 17 points and Annabelle Bowman 15 for the Eagles.
In Thursday's action, Joplin will play Aurora and Seneca will take on Monett.
CARL JUNCTION GIRLS 68, NEOSHO 34
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Bulldogs raced out to a 36-14 lead by halftime and never looked back in defeating the visiting Wildcats.
Destiny Buerge dropped in 24 points, Klohe Burk 17 and Jessa Hylton 14 to spark Carl Junction, which hiked its record to 12-5.
Olivia Hixon led Neosho with 11 points.
The Bulldogs will host Willard at 6 p.m. Friday.
