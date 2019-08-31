CARTHAGE, Mo. — Senior outfielder Rita Santillan drove in two runs on two hits and junior Alexa Hopkins went the distance in the circle as McDonald County defeated Carthage 5-1 on Friday in prep softball action at Fair Acres Sports Complex.
It was the season opener for both teams.
Santillan had a pair of doubles and also drew a walk to lead the Mustangs, while freshman catcher Reagan Myrick also contributed two RBI.
Hopkins scattered seven hits, struck out one and gave up just one run in the complete-game win.
Emily Calhoon was charged with the loss for the Tigers. Carthage’s Hallie Patrick recorded a triple.
Both teams return to action at 4:30 on Tuesday, as McDonald County hosts East Newton and Carthage is at Seneca.
Swimming
Eagles, Cardinals compete at Nevada
NEVADA, Mo.—Athletes from Joplin and Webb City officially began the 2019 prep swimming season at the Nevada Outdoor Invitational on Friday at the Walton Aquatic Center.
The host Tigers won the eight-team meet with 303 points, while Webb City took second (259), Camdenton was third (199) and Joplin was fourth (166).
Joplin had a pair of double winners.
Eagles junior Zane Reavley took first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:56 and also won the 500 free in 5:27.
Joplin senior Alex Crawford won the 200 individual medley in 2:06 and took first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.
Also for the Eagles, Ben Wardlow finished second in both the 50 free and the 100 free, while Zane Newman placed fourth in the 100 butterfly.
Joplin placed second in the 200 freestyle relay.
Webb City’s Ethan Shipley was third in the 200 IM and fourth in the 100 breaststroke, while Emiliano Vasquez took third in the 100 butterfly.
Lathen Forester of Webb City was fourth in the 50 free and the 100 free, while Snyper Herron took fifth in the 100 backstroke.
Webb City finished second in the 200 medley relay, second in the 400 free relay and fourth in the 200 free relay.
Nevada’s Ben Hines won two events — the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke — and swam on the winning 200 medley relay with Tyler Armstrong, Grant Miller and Kalen Morris.
