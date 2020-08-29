ANDERSON, Mo. — A walk-off single by Katelynn Townsend lifted the McDonald County softball team to a 2-1 victory over Carthage in eight innings Friday at McDonald County High School.
The Mustangs plated the final two runs of the game — one apiece in the seventh and eighth innings — to open their season with a win. An RBI single by Nevaeh Dodson in the bottom of the seventh tied the game and forced extras.
Carthage totaled two hits, with one apiece coming from Katie Crowe and Natalie Rodriguez in the first inning. Crowe ended up scoring on an error in the inning to give the Tigers a 1-0 cushion.
Mustangs starting pitcher Madeline McCall shut down the Tigers in the next seven frames to pick up the win. She tallied 15 strikeouts and one walk in eight complete innings.
Carthage pitcher Jensyn Elder limited McDonald County to five hits and two earned runs in 7 2/3 innings. She struck out eight batters and surrendered no walks.
The Tigers host Seneca on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Carthage 100 000 00—1 2 0
McDonald Co. 000 000 11—2 5 1
Jensyn Elder and Makayla Jennings. Madeline McCall and Reagan Myrick. W—McCall. L—Elder. 2B—MC: Carlee Cooper, Reagan Myrick.
Records: Carthage 0-1, McDonald County 1-0.
Next—Carthage plays host to Seneca on Monday at 4:30 p.m. McDonald County plays at Joplin on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Joplin loses four matches
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozark won four singles matches and needed only one doubles victory to edge Joplin 5-4 Friday.
In the other three matches the Eagles failed to win a set in losing to Kickapoo 6-0, Central 7-0 and Springfield Catholic 5-0.
In the match against Ozark, Joplin's Astrid Cardenas shut out Hannah Metcalf 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while Cardenas combined with Emma Watts to defeat Metcalf and Madison Tourville 6-3 at No. doubles.
Joplin will be host to Thomas Jefferson on Monday.
Kickapoo 6, Joplin 0
(Kickapoo players listed first)
Singles—Marissa Scott def. Kennedy Schwartz 6-0, Jadyn Wersinger def. Jensen Vowels 6-0, Ashley McCurry def. Lauren Laird 6-3.
Doubles—Brynley Brotherton-Esther Choe def. Astrid Cardenas-Emma Watts 6-0, Scott-Wersinger def. Schwartz-Vowels 6-0, Ashley McCurry-Ava Billue def. Laird-Patience Adams 6-0.
Ozark 5, Joplin 4
(Joplin players listed first)
Singles—Cardenas def. Hannah Metcalf 6-0, Watts def. Madison Tourville 6-1, Schwartz lost to Paige Chrastina 6-4, Vowels lost to Miller Bennett 6-2, Laird lost to Savannah Goodwin 7-5, Adams lost to Isabella Montileone 6-1.
Doubles—Cardenas-Watts def. Metcalf-Tourville 6-3, Schwartz-Adams lost to Chrastina-Bennett 6-2, Vowels-Laird def. Goodwin-Montileone 6-4.
Central 7, Joplin 0
(Central players listed first)
Singles—Allie German def. Cardenas 6-1, Brett Boney def. Watts 6-2, Elana Hadi def. Schwartz 6-1, Annie German def. Vowels 6-1.
Doubles—Allie German-Boney def. Cardenas-Watts 6-1, Hadi-Annie German def. Schwartz-Adams 6-1, Molly Scribner-Kate Steingraber def. Vowels-Laird 6-1.
Springfield Catholic 5, Joplin 0
(Catholic players listed first)
Singles—Zabelle Baron def. Laird 6-1, Alex Hamilton def. Adams 6-0.
Doubles—Claire Griesemer-Jenna Swope def. Cardenas-Watts 6-2, Erin Jarvis-Baron def. Schwartz-Adams 6-1, Elizabeth Tynes-Hamilton def. Vowels-Laird 6-1.
