MONETT, Mo. — Neosho's boys placed its top five runners in the top-20 and won the team championship Tuesday in the 41st annual Monett Invitational cross country meet at South Park.
The Wildcats scored 44 points, and Nixa nipped Carl Junction 63-64 for second place.
Ethan Pittsenbarger of Lamar won the 5,000-meter race in 15 minutes, 50 seconds, and Kaden Cole of Neosho was second in 16:08. Monett's Julio Cruz Jr. came in third, and Carl Junction teammates Collin Emmert and Logan Carnes were fourth and fifth, respectively.
Neosho's Carson Newell finished sixth, followed by Lamar's Quintin Webb, Cassville's Pace Evans, Nixa's Michael Eisenhart and Neosho's Collier Hendricks.
Southwest (Washburn) won the boys smaller division with 21 points, 19 fewer than second-place Blue Eye.
Southwest's Travis Sickles won the race in 16:12 and led five teammates inside the top-10 — Christian Long fourth, Caden Uthe fifth, Otis Rainer sixth and Roper Varner ninth.
Hunter Hinds of Jasper took third place in 17:36, and Rolen Sanderson of College Heights Christian was 10th in 19:16.
McAuley Catholic took fifth in the team standings with 105 points. Thomas Black was the Warriors' top finisher, taking 16th place.
Others in the top-20 were Sarcoxie's Dugan Pogue in 12th, Jasper's Jordan Osborne in 18th and Purdy's Adrian Tate in 20th.
GIRLS
Cassville edged Aurora 44-46 for the girls large division title, followed by Neosho 58, Carl Junction 78 and Monett 110.
Kaci Singer of Aurora was the individual winner in 21:40, finishing nine seconds ahead of runner-up Rilee Simons of Mount Vernon. In fact, Big 8 runners swept the top seven places as Aurora's Aubrey Boatwright was third, followed by Cassville's Jordyn Stafford and Annie Moore, Lamar's Kara Morey and Cassville's Jolie Evans.
Adelyn Janssen of Nixa, Bailey Miller of Neosho and Hannah Franks of Carl Junction completed the top-10.
In the small division girls race, Blue Eye topped Sarcoxie 27-29 for team honors.
Defending state champion Riley Arnold of Blue Eye won the race by almost four minutes, posting a time of 19:38. Grace Bishop of College Heights was second in 23:19, and third-place finisher Rylie McMurray of Sparta was more than another minute back at 24:34.
College Heights' Jayli Johnson was fifth in 25:19, followed by Allison Corwin of Southwest, Olivia Moss of Jasper, Larissa Dorris of Sarcoxie, Madelynn Jordan of College Heights and Cally Bowyer of Southwest.
TENNIS
Ozark 9, Joplin 0
OZARK, Mo. — The Tigers blanked Joplin for their fourth victory in their last five duals.
Three matches were decided by 8-4 scores — Paige Chrastina over Cloey Blank at No. 4 singles, Savannah Goodwin over Taaliyah Oates at No. 6 singles and Hannah Metcalf-Madison Tourville over Brynn Driver and Blank at No. 2 doubles.
The Eagles have another road match today against Republic.
