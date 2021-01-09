LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — The Neosho girls basketball team controlled its game against Oklahoma City B Team from the opening tip, jumping out to a 20-7 lead and rode that to a 61-39 triumph to win consolation honors at the Locust Grove Tournament on Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats enter Central Ozark Conference play with a 9-4 record and play at Republic at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
"I thought we played pretty well overall in this tournament," Neosho coach Ryan Madison said. "We defended a little better and shot the ball well. Now, we will have to up our level of play even more in a very good COC."
Storm outscored the Wildcats 11-8 to draw the score to 28-18 at halftime, but Neosho pulled away with an 18-point third quarter to extend its lead to 46-30 entering the fourth quarter.
Senior Olivia Hixson poured in a game-high 18 points, knocking down four triples while going a perfect 4-of-4 in charities. Karlee Ellick added 14 points while Baylie Bowers chipped in 13.
Macey Crandall led Storm with 17 points.
LOCUST GROVE BOYS 60, NEOSHO 48
On the boys' side, the Wildcats suffered their second consecutive setback, falling to host Locust Grove in the consolation final.
Senior Chase Flynn scored a team-high 15 points for Neosho. The Wildcats, who finished the tournament 1-2, overall record falls to 8-5.
Neosho enters COC play with a road contest at Republic at 7:30 Tuesday.
STEELVILLE GIRLS 64, CARL JUNCTION 29
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Steelville (10-3) featured three players in doubles figures in a victory over Carl Junction (7-3) at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Classic at Bible Baptist College.
The loss snapped the Bulldogs three-game winning streak that dates back to Dec. 14.
Sydney Book captured game honors with 28 points, while Naomi Perkins and Alyssa Church added 10.
Carl Junction was led by Destiny Buerge with 12 points. Next up, the Bulldogs host Carthage at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
