BRANSON, Mo. — The Neosho softball team went 3-0 on Saturday to claim first place at the Branson Lady Pirate Invitational.
The Wildcats, fueled by 27 total hits on the day, defeated Joplin 6-5, Glendale 9-1 and Lebanon 8-0.
To start the day, the Wildcats overcame a one-run deficit against Joplin by plating two unanswered runs in the final two innings.
Lili Graue singled to plate Brittany Winchester from third and tie the game at 5-5 in the fourth before Maddie Carpenter ended the game in the fifth with a sacrifice fly that plated Abbie Carpenter.
Campbell finished as Neosho’s leading hitter with two hits and one RBI, while Graue and Sierra Jones both logged one hit and one RBI. Winchester earned the win after tossing two scoreless innings in relief and striking out one batter. Starter Chloe Patterson allowed three earned runs on six hits in three innings.
For Joplin, Bailey Ledford recorded two hits, one RBI and one run scored while Kami Manning had one hit, one RBI and two runs scored. Jill McDaniel took the loss despite limiting Neosho to one earned run on six hits. Joplin suffered four errors in the field.
Neosho’s second game of the day saw the Wildcats plate eight straight runs before Glendale got on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth. Neosho then capped the scoring with one more run in the bottom of the fifth.
Graue paced Neosho at the plate with three hits, one double, two RBI and two runs scored. Kaitlyn Killion and Jones both registered a pair of hits.
Winchester pitched a complete game and limited Glendale to one earned run on six hits while striking out four.
The final game saw Neosho plate six runs in the second inning to generate early separation from Lebanon. The Wildcats also plated one run in the the first and one in the third.
Neosho tallied 11 hits and was led at the plate by Campbell, who went 3-for-3 with one triple, two RBI and one run scored. Graue recorded two hits and a pair of RBI, while Killion had two hits and two runs scored.
Phenix Scott tossed three shutout innings and struck out three batters before Winchester tossed two shutout innings and struck out one.
CARDS TAKE 3RD IN KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Webb City softball team split a pair of games on Saturday to finish third in the Winnetonka Tournament.
The Cardinals suffered their first loss of the season in an 11-7 setback to Liberty North before rebounding with an 8-5 win over Staley.
Webb City never led in its game against Liberty North and saw a late comeback fall short despite plating four runs in the final inning. Liberty North led the Cardinals by as many as eight runs.
The Cardinals totaled 12 hits. Alyssa Jennings led the way with three and two runs scored, while Emma Welch had two hits, a double, and two RBI and Emalee Lamar had two hits, one home run, one RBI and two runs scored.
Haidyn Berry took the loss for Webb City after surrendering seven earned runs on 13 hits in six innings.
Liberty North finished with 13 hits overall.
In their final game of the day, the Cardinals plated seven straight runs — three in the third, one in the fifth and three in the sixth — to pull away from Staley for an eventual three-run victory.
Webb City outhit Staley 12-6. Jennings led the Cardinals at the plate with two home runs, three RBI and two runs scored. Berry chipped in a pair of hits, one home run and two RBI, while Emma Welch and Kaylyn Gilbert tallied two hits apiece.
Berry earned the pitching win after limiting Staley to one earned run on six hits. She also struck out six batters in seven innings of work.
VOLLEYBALL
Bulldogs finish third
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Carl Junction won three of four matches to place third in the Kickapoo Invitational.
The Bulldogs swept Glendale and Ozark in two sets during pool play.
Moving to bracket play, Carl Junction lost to Kickapoo 2-1 (20-25, 25-23, 27-25) in the semifinals but bounced back to beat Ozark in another three-set match (20-25, 25-18, 25-20).
Salma Lewis collected 42 kills and 37 digs in the four matches for the Bulldogs. Other leaders included Jessa Hylton with 33 kills and nine aces, Logan Jones with 94 assists and Jillian Kennedy with 15 blocks and eight aces.
Lewis and Jones were named to the all-tournament team.
THOMAS JEFFERSON INVITe
Golden City won the championship in the Thomas Jefferson Invitational with a 25-15, 25-23 victory over Pleasant Hope in the Cavaliers’ gymnasium.
Thomas Jefferson won the Purple Pool with two victories on Friday night, but the Cavaliers fell to Pleasant Hope 26-24, 25-18 in the bracket semifinals.
Winni Hiebert had eight kills and four aces for the Cavaliers (6-7). Sonia Carlson added three kills, and Mary Nguyen and Alice MacDonald both had two aces.
Prep roundup
