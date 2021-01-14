WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Neosho wrestling team went 2-0 in a triangular meet at Webb City on Thursday, beating McDonald County 60-21 and beating Webb City 72-0.
Neosho picked up five falls in its dual triumph over the Mustangs, with one apiece coming from Wyatt Black (106), Raymond Hembree (113). Landon Kivett (126), Hayden Crane (138) and Cayden Auch (160).
McDonald County was empty at four weight classes. Cross Spencer (132) picked up the lone fall for the Mustangs, while Blaine Ortiz (120) and Samuel Murphy (285) both won via decision.
The Wildcats logged eight falls and four decisions in its shutout of Webb City. Earning pins for Neosho were Hembree, Jack Lankford (120), Landon Kivett, Crane, Eli Zar (145), Collyn Kivett (152), Auch, and Nikolas Olivares (285). Jonny Chrisco (132), Eric Holt (182), Jeremiah Larson (195) and Eric Renner (220) each picked up a decision.
Webb City tallied four falls en route to a 48-36 win over McDonald County.
Colt Taylor (120), Aiden Moore (126), Dominic Boles (132) and Roger Carranco (182) each registered pins for Webb City. McDonald County was empty at four weight classes.
Neosho competes in the Branson Invitational on Saturday. Webb City competes in the Willard Tournament on the same day.
SENECA 66, JOPLIN 16
SENECA, Mo. — The Joplin wrestling team picked up two falls and one major decision in its dual loss to Seneca on Thursday at Seneca High School.
Brenden Mynatt (160-pound weight class) and Brayden Thomas (182) both picked up pins for the Eagles, while Sam Melton (106) earned a 16-3 major decision.
Seneca, winning 10 matches and receiving one forfeit, picked up falls from Cole Whitehead (138), Clayton Swadley (145), Gabriel Commons (170), Zane Cotten (195), Jakob Tate (220), Garret Babbitt (285), Brady Roark (120), Kendon Pollard (126) and Andrew Manley (132).
Joplin competes in the Republic Tournament on Saturday.
BASKETBALL
BRANSON GIRLS 44, JOPLIN 37
BRANSON, Mo —Shelby Heil poured in a game-high 19 points to lead Branson (2-10) to a seven-point triumph over Joplin (5-8) in a Central Ozark Conference showdown.
"We didn’t match Branson’s intensity to start the game and dug ourselves a big hole," Eagles coach Luke Floyd said. "Combine that with turnovers and missed free throws, it was too much to overcome. The girls did a great job fighting the second half to give ourselves a chance, but it was too late."
The Pirates held a 13-7 edge at the end of the first period, which swelled to 25-12 at the break and 32-21 after three quarters of play. Branson staved off a 16-point rally by Joplin in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Also in double figures for the Pirates was Joanna Lansman with 10 points.
Brynn Driver had a team-high nine points to lead the Eagles, while Lily Pagan chipped in eight. Brooke Nice added seven points.
Next up, Joplin hosts Hillcrest at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
OZARK GIRLS 52, WEBB CITY 33
OZARK, Mo — The Ozark girls basketball team (6-8) wasted no time building separation, jumping out to an 18-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and rode that to a 19-point Central Ozark Conference victory over Webb City (4-6).
The Cardinals cut the deficit to seven at the break, but the Tigers exploded in the fourth quarter with a 16-5 burst.
Anna Hitt registered a double-double for Ozark with 17 points and 12 rebounds while knocking down 5-of-11 shots from the floor. All 15 of Lyla Watson’s points came from beyond the arc.
For Webb City, Jaydee Duda had a team-high 15 points. She went 7-of-8 from the charity stripe. Kenzie Robbins chipped in 10 points.
The Cardinals resume play in the Logan-Rogersville Lady Wildcat Classic on Monday.
REPUBLIC GIRLS 55, CJ 43
REPUBLIC, Mo – In a battle of two COC perennial powers, Republic (8-4) bested Carl Junction (9-4) behind Division I recruit Kaemyn Bekemeir.
Bekemeir, 5-9 guard, scored a team-high 22 points to pace the Tigers’ scoring attack. She currently holds offers to play at Oklahoma State University, Missouri State, Grand Canyon and Drury.
Republic jumped out to a 12-9 over the Bulldogs at the end of the first period and built a 24-20 lead at the break. The Tigers outscored Carl Junction 16-6 to build separation in the third quarter.
Also for Republic, Kaitlyn Ragsdale chipped in 10 points while Rilynn Finley added eight.
Destiny Buerge had a game-high 28 points to lead Carl Junction. The Bulldogs resume play next week when they travel to Pittsburg to play at 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 21.
CHC BOYS 54, WYANDOTTE 34
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Miller Long scored 29 points to help College Heights to a 20-point road triumph over Wyandotte on Thursday.
The Cougars (7-6) jumped out to a 12-8 lead in the first quarter and held a lead of 27-18 at halftime and 40-28 at the end of the third quarter.
Long made four 3-pointers for CHC, while Curtis Davenport added 13 points.
Talon Powers paced Wyandotte with 15 points.
College Heights plays McAuley Catholic at the Lancer Classic at Southeast High School in Cherokee, Kan., On Tuesday.
NIXA GIRLS 70, CARTHAGE 52
NIXA, Mo. — Hailley Fullerton scored a game-high 25 points, but her Carthage team ended up falling on the road 70-52 to Nixa in a COC contest at Nixa High School on Thursday.
Nixa led by four points at the end of the first period before taking a 33-26 lead into halftime. The home team then went on a 23-10 run in the third quarter to push its advantage to 20 points.
Fullerton had two triples in the contest, while Kianna Yates added 11 points for Carthage (10-7).
Macie Conway and Alison Kamies paced the Nixa scoring with 20 and 15 points, respectively. Norah Clark also scored in double figures with 13 points.
Carthage plays at Lamar on Jan. 26.
