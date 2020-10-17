SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Eden Fisher of Nevada reached the singles semifinals of the MSHSAA Class 1 State Tennis Tournament on Friday at Cooper Complex.
Alexia Phipps of Lamar is still alive in the consolation bracket of singles.
But in doubles, teams from Thomas Jefferson and Mount Vernon saw their seasons come to a close.
Fisher, who was a district runner, defeated Lexi Gott of Trenton 7-5, 6-4 in the first round and Kelsey Cockrum of Odessa 6-4, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. She faces Emma Pawlitz of St. Louis Lutheran South in today’s semifinal round.
Phipps won her first round match over Lilian Davis of Osage 6-4, 6-3 but lost her quarterfinal match to Hannah Helvey of Arcadia Valley when Phipps retired after trailing 6-5 in the first set. Phipps bounced back to defeat Gott 6-0, 6-1 in the consolation quarterfinals. She returns to action today and can finish as high as fifth place.
The Thomas Jefferson doubles team of Juliana Joseph and Sydney Stamps breezed past Olivia Stuckey and Shelby Brown, Odessa, 6-1, 6-1, in the first round
before losing to Megan Roberts and Alexis Berry, Bolivar, 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. Joseph-Stamps then lost their consolation quarterfinal match
against Lauren Politte and Hanna Politte, North County, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).
Jasmine Sapiel and Emilee Smith of Mount Vernon also went 1-2 in the tournament. They suffered an opening-round loss to Claudia Cruz and Lakeshia Thomas, Marshall, 6-3, 6-2, and followed with a consolation victory over Emily Rogge and Jenna Drake, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, 6-3, 4-6, 10-5 tiebreaker before dropping the consolation quarterfinal match against Hailey Colley and Avery Surber, Westminster Christian Academy, 6-1, 6-1.
SOFTBALL
Kickapoo 3, Carthage 2
REPUBLIC, Mo — Top-seeded Kickapoo rallied late to nip upset-minded and third-seeded Carthage 3-2 in the championship game of the Class 5 District 6 tournament at Bervin White Memorial Softball Complex.
Kickapoo (23-3) advances to play Lee’s Summit West (17-10) on Thursday in the state quarterfinals.
Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth, the Chiefs’ rally was ignited by a leadoff double from Chloe Merced. One batter later, Ellie Facklam launched a two-run home run to give Kickapoo the lead.
The Chiefs scored in the bottom of the first on Kate Pierce’s RBI double to right.
Carthage (19-12) plated two runs in the second. Makayla Jennings singled to center and Presley Probert hit a single to left before Kate Potter’s sacrifice bunt moved the runners over.
Jordyn Jones followed with an RBI single to center, and Jensyn Elder gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead when Kickapoo couldn’t come up with the line drive, which scored Probert.
Carthage’s Mary Grace Richmond singled to lead off the seventh and Landry Cochran’s bunt moved the tying run into scoring position. But Facklam retired the next two batters on a strikeout and groundout to end the game.
Jennings collected two hits for the Tigers. Elder was the losing pitcher, striking out six batters while allowing five hits.
Facklam also was the winning pitcher, scattering scattered six hits, striking out three and allowing one earned run.
Seneca 8, Ava 6
ROGERSVILLE, Mo — Seventh-seed Seneca proved that records don’t matter in the postseason against third-seeded Ava.
The Indians (4-17) held off a late comeback from the Bears (18-3) for an 8-6 win to advance to the Class 3 District 4 championship game. Seneca faces top-seeded Rogersville (26-6) for the title at 11 a.m. today.
Seneca pushed across seven runs total in the fifth and sixth innings to earn the victory.
The Indians collected 11 hits, including two-hit games from Kayla French, Emily Askren and Sierra Lannon. The trio combined for half of Seneca’s run production and scored four times as well.
Kaydin McKnight knocked a two-run single while Hunter Beard and Maci Brown added RBI singles. Lannon earned the win. She gave up six runs (one earned) on eight hits, and struck out five batters and walked three.
Ava tallied eight hits, but its kryptonite was five errors. Miquia Heinlein led the way with two doubles, a single and two RBI. Macee Cutbirth hit a pair of RBI singles while Olivia Gastineau produced an RBI double.
Julia Henry suffered the loss. She allowed eight runs (four earned) on 11 hits, and struck out one.
VOLLEYBALL
New Covenant 3,Thomas Jefferson 0
New Covenant defeated host Thomas Jefferson 25-13, 25-12, 25-11.
Nico Carlson led Thomas Jefferson with four kills and two blocks.
Thomas Jefferson (9-12Fi) will host Golden City at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Prep roundup
