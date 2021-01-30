Nixa, Mo — Ozark used a 19-10 run in the fourth quarter to create separation and help secure a 73-59 victory over Webb City on Saturday in the third-place game of the Nixa Invitational.
The Cardinals jumped out to a 20-18 start, but the Tigers (13-5) responded with a 22-17 second quarter to pull ahead at the break. Ozark outscored Webb City 14-12 to take a 54-49 lead entering the final frame.
With three players in double figures, the Tigers were led in scoring with Blaine Cline's 20 points. He hit 7 of 12 shots and went 6 of 10 from the charity stripe. Ethan Whatley and Kyle Flavin added 19 and 13 points, respectively.
Cline also grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists.
Webb City finished with two players in double figures, including Cohl Vaden (20 points) and Trenton Hayes (12). Vaden went 7 of 14 from the floor and 5 of 10 from deep while Hayes picked up four rebounds.
Kickapoo knocked off Nixa 84-69 in the championship game. Parkview beat Central 56-43 in the fifth-place game.
Webb City returns to the Cardinal Dome against Willard at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
