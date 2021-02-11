OZARK, Mo — Ozark used an 18-2 run in the third quarter to pull away for a 64-38 Central Ozark Conference victory over Carl Junction on Thursday night.
The Tigers (10-10) held a 16-14 advantage after the first quarter and 36-27 at the break. Ozark outscored Carl Junction 10-9 in the fourth quarter.
Moriah Putt scored a game-high 19 points to lead Ozark. Riley Boggs and Anna Hitt chipped in 15 apiece.
The Bulldogs (12-7) were led by Jessa Hylton (14) and Destiny Buerge (13).
Carl Junction plays at Webb City at 4:30 p.m. Saturday with the boys to follow at 6.
Nixa girls 65, Webb City 31
NIXA, Mo —The Eagles outscored the Cardinals 35-10 in the second half to earn a COC victory.
Class 6 No. 4 Nixa (16-6) jumped out to a 16-4 lead after the first frame, but Webb City (7-11) cut the deficit to 30-21 by intermission.
Macie Conway and Rhianna Gibbons scored 21 points apiece for the Eagles.
Jaydee Duda captured team honors with 13 points for the Cardinals. Malorie Stanley provided six points off the bench while Sierra Kimbrough added five. Kate Brownfield scored four points and Ripley Shanks and Kylie Jennings had two and one points, respectively.
The Cardinals host Carl Junction at 6 p.m. Saturday.
