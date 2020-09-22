Ozark jumped out to an 11-0 lead and went on to defeat host Joplin 12-3 in a softball game Tuesday.
The Tigers (4-6) hammered out 10 hits, compared with six for the Eagles.
Joplin (4-14) will host Republic at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
TENNIS
Thomas Jefferson 6, Greenwood 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson won four singles matches and a pair of doubles matches to defeat Greenwood 6-3.
Allison Ding defeated Abigail Heidemann 8-0 in the top singles match and combined with Johanna Jeyaraj to topple Heidemann and Mallory Montgomery 8-2 in the top doubles match.
Thomas Jefferson (8-1) plays at 4:30 p.m. today at Aurora.
VOLLEYBALL
Republic 3, Neosho 0
NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho suffered its second loss, with one tie, in 12 outings against visiting Republic.
The Tigers won 25-21, 25-17, 25-21 backed by Kaemyn Beckmeier's 14 kills.
Savannah Merriman led the Wildcats with nine kills, four digs and 13 assists. Shelby Roberts added eight kills, two blocks, four aces and 14 points.
Neosho will host Willard at 4:30 p.m. Thursday
McAuley 3, Thomas Jefferson 0
McAuley swept past visiting Thomas Jefferson 25-15, 25-15, 25-8.
Kloee Williamson had six aces and Carmen Colson nine kills to pace the winners.
Thomas Jefferson was led by Winni Hiebert with three aces, four kills and two blocks.
McAuley (5-2) will host Purdy at 6 p.m. Thursday and Thomas Jefferson (6-8) will entertain Liberal at the same time.
