REPUBLIC, Mo. — Republic held off Joplin in the final seconds and edged the Eagles 69-67 Friday night in Central Ozark Conference boys basketball action in the Tigers' gymnasium.
Trailing by two points, Joplin gained possession on a Republic turnover with 20 seconds left. The Eagles missed a shot in the paint that would have tied the game, but grabbed the rebound. However, the Eagles were called for a traveling violation on a 3-point shot.
The Eagles fouled and the Tigers missed both free throws, but Joplin missed a full-court heave at the buzzer.
Drew McMillin tallied 39 points to lead Republic, including a 19-of-23 performance at the free-throw line.
Joplin freshman All Wright also spent a lot of time at the foul line, converting 17 free throws while scoring 28 points. Dante Washington added 15 points for the Eagles, who trailed 49-44 after three quarters.
REPUBLIC GIRLS 72, JOPLIN 22
REPUBLIC, Mo. — Kaemyn Bekemeier scored 20 points — all in the first half — as the Tigers breezed past Joplin.
Republic led 28-6 after the first quarter and 50-10 at the intermission.
"We got absolutely dominated by a very good Republic team," Joplin coach Luke Floyd said. "They are very well coached and talented.
"I felt that our girls came out flat and with no energy. I was very disappointed in our effort. At some point we have to change the way we play if we expect different results. We have to get better all around to not only compete the rest of the season but in the future as well."
Emma Floyd led Joplin with six points.
NIXA BOYS 81, WEBB CITY 60
NIXA, Mo. — The Eagles outscored the Cardinals 24-10 in the second stanza to open a 33-18 halftime lead.
Kaleb Wofford tallied 24 points to lead five players in double figures for Republic.
Webb City's Nickhai Howard captured game honors with 26 points, and Cohl Vaden chipped in with 16 points. The Cardinals are 14-7 overall and 2-3 in Central Ozark Conference play.
WILLARD GIRLS 60, CARTHAGE 43
WILLARD, Mo. — No. 2-ranked Willard jumped out to a 27-15 lead in the first quarter.
Brielle Adamson netted 14 points to lead Willard, which led 45-24 at halftime.
Brinna Ream scored 14 points for Carthage (11-9, 1-4 COC) to share game honors.
"Willard shot the lights out in the first half and we couldn't match their firepower," Carthage coach Scott Moore said. "I'm really proud of how the girls battled in the second half, and we played much more composed in the final 16 minutes of the game."
WILLARD BOYS 73, CARTHAGE 61
WILLARD, Mo. — Three players combined for 56 points to power Willard past Carthage.
Haden Brown led Willard with 23 points, followed by Trey Pulford with 18 and Brett Hall with 15.
Carthage's Max Templeman led all scorers with 26 points, and Justin Ray added 13.
OZARK BOYS 73, CARL JUNCTION 38
OZARK, Mo. — The Tigers opened a 31-4 advantage in the first period of the Central Ozark Conference contest.
Twelve players scored for Ozark, led by Jaylen Weston with 15 and Ethan Whatley with 10.
Alex Baker tallied 17 points and Blake Poorman added 13 for the Bulldogs.
