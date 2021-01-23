LEBANON, Mo. — Jonathan Dunn fired in 30 points to lead Rogersville past Joplin 83-59 on Saturday afternoon in the championship game of the Lebanon Hall of Fame Classic in the Yellowjackets' gymnasium.
Dunn popped in 14 points in the first quarter as the Wildcats jumped out to a 25-11 lead.
The Eagles pared the deficit to 35-26 at halftime and 52-48 after three quarters, but Rogersville broke away with a 31-11 advantage during the final eight minutes.
All Wright led the Eagles' offense with 21 points, including three 3-point goals. Dominic Simmons, the hero in Friday night's semifinal victory with his buzzer-beating trey, hit four more 3s while scoring 14 points, and Always Wright chipped in with 11.
The Eagles play Tuesday night at Kickapoo.
NEVADA BOYS 51, WEBB CITY 50
FRONTENAC, Kan. — Nevada outscored Webb City 19-9 in the final quarter to escape with a one-point victory in both teams’ final game of the Frontenac Shootout on Saturday.
The game was tied at 48-48 when Webb City's Nickhai Howard received a pass from Mekhi Garrard and drained a 12-foot jumper to put the Cardinals up by two points with less than eight seconds remaining.
However, Nevada responded out of a timeout as Logan Applegate received an inbounds pass and went the full length of the court before draining a college-range 3 from near the Nevada bench with about a second to go. Webb City's ensuing desperation heave went unsuccessful as the Tigers escaped with the 1-point win.
"I'd definitely say it was out best win of the season," Nevada coach Shaun Gray said. "I think Webb City is ranked top-5 in Class 5, and they obviously beat us earlier this season in the Kaminsky Classic. It's a good win. We're 11-5 now, and hopefully our best basketball is still ahead of us."
The Cardinals (11-3) held a 26-23 lead at halftime and 41-32 lead at the end of the third quarter before the Tigers (11-5) went on their fourth-quarter surge.
Howard led the Webb City scoring with 18 points, while Garrard scored 13 points and Trenton Hayes nine points.
For Nevada, Applegate finished with four 3-pointers and led the team in scoring with 25 points. Logan McNeley scored 11 points and Ben Hines added six points.
Up next, Webb City plays at Harrisonville on Tuesday and Nevada plays host to Carthage on Friday.
CHC BOYS 49, COLUMBUS 44
CHEROKEE, Kan. —College Heights Christian overcame a four-point deficit in the fourth quarter to down Columbus in the third-place game of the Lancer Classic on Saturday.
The Cougars (9-7) went on a 21-12 run in the final period after facing a 32-28 deficit at the end of the third quarter. College Heights also trailed 21-17 at halftime.
CHC had three double-digit scorers in Miller Long, Ethan Adel and Ethan Meeks, who finished with 13, 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Brett Hamilton and Landin Midgett paced the scoring for Columbus with 10 points apiece.
Riverton downed Erie 49-38 in the boys championship.
College Heights plays at Verona on Tuesday.
SOUTHEAST BOYS 70, MCAULEY 47
CHEROKEE, Kan. — A strong second quarter helped Southeast pull away from McAuley Catholic in the boys fifth-place game at the Lancer Classic on Saturday.
Southeast led by three points at the end of the first quarter before going on a 24-10 surge in the second to go up 40-23 by halftime. The Warriors (4-9) trimmed the deficit to 14 by the end of the third period, but Southeast went on an 18-9 run int he final quarter to put the game on ice.
Daniel Wagner led the McAuley scoring with 16 points, while Matthew Dohman scored 13 points and Thomas Black 10 points.
McAuley plays host to Wheaton on Tuesday.
