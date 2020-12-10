SARCOXIE, Mo. — Tiah Cupp and Annette Ramirez combined for 49 points as Sarcoxie stormed back in the second half and defeated McAuley Catholic 61-45 in nonconference basketball action Thursday night in the Bears' gymnasium.
The Bears (3-2) trailed 31-23 at halftime, but they outscored the Warriors 21-7 in the third quarter and 17-7 in the final eight minutes.
Cupp hit four 3-point goals while scoring 25 points for the Bears, and Ramirez finished with 24.
Kayleigh Teeter and Kennedy DeRuy scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, for McAuley.
WRESTLING
Joplin 57, Cassville 22
The Eagles celebrated Senior Night with a victory over Cassville on Thursday night in a nonconference dual.
Brenden Mynatt won with a first-minute pin at 160 pounds for Joplin's only fall of the night. The Eagles won six matches by forfeit.
The Eagles won on decisions from Alex Short at 113, Aiden Short at 195 and Gunner Price at 285.
Cassville won three consecutive matches with pins from Matthew Whittenburg at 132, Gabe Hunter at 138 and Jadon Ewing at 145. Jake Anthonysz then won by major decision at 152.
WEBB CITY WINS PAIR
DIAMOND, Mo. — Webb City downed Diamond 57-24 and Monett 45-36 during a triangular match at Diamond High School.
Monett earned a split for the night with a 49-24 victory over the Wildcats.
A quartet of Cardinals won both of their matches with pins — Bobby Pearish at 113 pounds, Hunter England at 145, Brayden Hollingsworth at 170 and Roger Carranco at 182.
Monett's Ben Bluel and Elias Barrientos notched two pins at 132 and 152 pounds, respectively.
For Diamond, 160-pounder Kendal King and 220-pounder Ty Douglas recorded two falls.
GIRLS MATCHES
DIAMOND, Mo. — Josey Crisp, 115-pounder from Diamond, posted pins in the first minute against Jenna Spencer of Monett and Zailey Clemons of Webb City on Thursday night at Diamond High School.
In the only other contested match, Diamond's Hallie Crisp (135 pounds), pinned Monett's Jewelia Willoughby in the second period.
