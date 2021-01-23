LEBANON, Mo. — Dominick Simmons nailed a buzzer-beating 3-point field goal to lift the Joplin Eagles past the Lebanon Yellowjackets 55-52 on Friday night in a semifinal game of the Lebanon Hall of Fame Classic.
The Eagles (10-4) advance to play Rogersville in the championship game at 3 p.m. today.
Trailing 52-50, the Yellowjackets tied the game on a basket by Tristan Wilson with 15 seconds remaining. The Eagles brought the ball upcourt and passed it to Simmons, who hit his game-winner from the corner.
Always Wright paced the Eagle offense with 15 points. Carson Wampler, who made three 3s, and Terrance Gibson scored 11 and 10, respectively. Eight points from Simmons and All Wright and three from L.T. Atherton completed the scoring for Joplin, which led 23-17 at halftime.
Josh Napper sank six 3-pointers and led Lebanon with 20 points, and Wilson finished with 11.
Webb City boys 78,Frontenac 60
FRONTENAC, Kan. — The Cardinals outscored Frontenac 24-11 in the second quarter to erase a 16-14 first-quarter deficit in their second game of the Frontenac Tournament.
Alex Martin netted 15 points to lead Webb City (11-2), followed by Nickhai Howard with 14 and Cohl Vaden with 10. The Cardinals led 56-38 after three quarters.
The Raiders’ Jordan Fudge captured game honors with 22 points, and Brody O’Malley scored 14.
Webb City plays Nevada at 2:30 p.m. today in the championship game of the round-robin tournament.
Logan McNeley poured in 22 points, including four 3s, to spark Nevada past Fort Scott 58-30.
Logan Applegate added 13 points for the Tigers (10-5), who led 29-23 at halftime.
Carl Junction boys 72, Monett 53
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A substantial first-half lead paved the way to the Bulldogs’ win against the Cubs.
Carl Junction built a 33-17 advantage by intermission en route to its third win in 16 outings.
Four Bulldogs, led by Josh Corry’s 22 points, scored in double figures. Others were Sincere Williams with 13, Ayden Bard 11 and Alex Baker 10.
Tyler Waterman collected 19 points, Daniel Navarro 11 and Blaine Salsman 10 for the Cubs.
Carl Junction plays at Springfield Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Tony Dubray Classic
LIBERAL, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson girls fought back from an early deficit but a costly turnover late in the game led to a Northeast Vernon County 50-48 victory and seventh place in the Liberal Tony Dubray Classic.
The Cavaliers, trailing 49-48, had the ball with 19 seconds remaining but turned it over and fouled. Northeast Vernon County then hit one of two free throws for the final margin.
Thomas Jefferson (1-11) trailed 34-26 at halftime and 40-32 after three quarters but outscored Northeast 16-10 in the final period.
The Cavaliers’ Sydney Stamps and NEVC’s Ashlee Keith each netted 20 points. The only other player to score in double figures was NEVC’s Crae Hutchison with 12.
Liberal’s boys and Nevada’s junior varsity girls claimed the fifth-place games.
Caleb Suschnick nailed eight 3-point goals during a 35-point performance as the Bulldogs rolled past Bronaugh 77-32.
Suschnick hit 14 points in the first quarter as the Bulldogs opened a 32-13 lead. Playton Morrow added 12 points for Liberal, and John Million scored 14 for Bronaugh.
Nevada B rallied in the fourth quarter to edge Northeast-Arma 34-28, outscoring the Vikings 17-9 in the last stanza.
Lanie Jackson and Lakyn Applegate scored eight points apiece for Nevada B while Rachel Fox had 10 for Northeast.
Northeast topped NEVC 36-33 for boys seventh place. Karter Dugan had 17 points for Northeast, and Justin Culbertson scored 18 for NEVC.
Prep roundup
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.