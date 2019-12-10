DIAMOND, Mo. — Sydney Stamps’ two free throws with 16 seconds left provided the difference as the Thomas Jefferson girls basketball team earned a 33-32 win against Diamond on Monday night.
Diamond’s Ally Golian was fouled moments after Stamps gave Thomas Jefferson a 33-31 lead. Golian made her first free throw but failed to connect on the second.
The Cavaliers took possession and held on until the final buzzer.
It marked the first win in four outings for Thomas Jefferson, which held a 15-11 edge at halftime and 21-19 lead after three quarters.
“This game shows how resilient these kids are,” Cavaliers coach Dan Rogers said. “These girls never give up and played with strong hearts.”
Stamps topped all scorers with 16 points. Madi Bentley led the Wildcats with 13, while Golian added 11.
Thomas Jefferson (1-3) will host Everton at 6 p.m. today.
NEOSHO GIRLS FALLAT MOUNT VERNON
MOUNT VERNON, Mo.— Mount Vernon rode a hot start to a 64-30 win over Neosho.
The Mountaineers raced out to a 21-4 lead and never looked back.
By the break, Mount Vernon led 34-12. The Wildcats were limited to four field goals in the first half.
Neosho’s Olivia Hixson hit back-to-back treys in the third quarter, but Mount Vernon’s Ellie Johnston made a 25-foot buzzer-beater to give the hosts a 47-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Lacy Stokes scored 24 points to lead the Mountaineers (3-1), while Johnston added 18.
Hixson’s 10 points led Neosho (2-3).
Neosho returns to action at Cassville tonight, while Mount Vernon travels to Nevada on Thursday.
Wrestling
NEOSHO WINS OWN TOURNEY
The host Wildcats won the 32nd Neosho Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.
Neosho finished with 251 points, Farmington was second with 161.5 and Willard was third with 156.
Winning individual titles for the Wildcats were Raymond Hembree (106 pounds), Kolton Sanders (132), Cayden Auch (152), Jeremiah Larson (182), Drayke Perry (220) and Zane Persinger (285).
Landon Kivett (113), Hayden Crane (120) and Caleb Elliot (195) all finished second in their respective brackets.
McDonald County’s Oscar Ortiz was the runner-up at 132, and teammate Jack Teague was the runner-up at 152.
