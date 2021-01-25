The Webb City girls basketball team pulled away in the second half on Monday night to claim a 60-49 win over Parkview on Senior Night at Webb City High School.
The contest was tied 32-32 at halftime before the Cardinals (6-8) outscored Parkview 28-17 in the second half.
Jaydee Duda scored a game-high 23 points for Webb City while Sierra Kimbrough added 13 points and Kate Brownfield nine points. Duda and Kimbrough accounted for two 3-pointers apiece.
For Parkview (3-7), Kamari Puck scored a team-high 20 points while Mikaela Whalen scored 19.
Webb City plays in the Camdenton Shootout on Saturday.
Carl Junction GIRLS 66, MONETT 34
MONETT, Mo. — The Bulldogs led the entire game against the Cubs in grabbing their 11th victory in 15 outings.
Carl Junction moved out to a 45-15 lead at halftime.
Destiny Buerge scored 29 points despite sitting out the fourth quarter. Other Carl Junction players in double figures were Klohe Burk with 18 and Jessa Hylton 10.
Natalie Turner topped Monett with 16 points.
The Bulldogs will play at 7 p.m. tonight at Springfield Parkview.
PIERCE CITY GIRLS 57, Thomas Jefferson 30
A shaky offensive start ultimately hindered the Thomas Jefferson Independent girls basketball team in a 27-point setback to Pierce City at home on Monday.
The Cavaliers were put in a 13-2 hole in the game’s first eight minutes and later trailed 28-10 at halftime.
“We got off to a slow start and just had too many turnovers,” Thomas Jefferson coach Dan Rogers said. “Pierce City has a really good defense. We battled back in the second half, but there was just too much to make up at that point.”
TJ scored 20 of its 30 points in the second half.
Gabbi Heibert and Sydney Stamps paced the scoring for the Cavaliers (1-12) with 12 and eight points, respectively.
Pierce City (7-10) had four double-digit scorers in Katie Tindell (13 points), Olivia Stanphill (12), Keishia Delgado (11) and Leslie Jones (10).
Thomas Jefferson plays Thursday at Golden City.
