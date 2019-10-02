REPUBLIC, Mo. — Andrew Taylor’s goal five minutes into overtime lifted Joplin High School past Republic 2-1 on Tuesday night in Central Ozark Conference soccer action.
The Eagles (7-3) took a 1-0 lead on Rashawn Davis’ goal two minutes before the intermission.
But Republic tied it on Braden Judson’s goal two minutes into the second half.
The score remained deadlocked until Luis Alvarado set up Taylor’s game-winner midway through the first overtime.
“They were sitting back a lot more in the second half than they were in the first half,” Joplin coach Josh Thompson said. “Luis got the ball, and a little past midfield he sent a diagonal (pass) from the right side to the left side near the box area.
“One of their center backs tried to clear it but missed it. Taylor ran to the ball inside the box and finished it.
Joplin held a 16-14 edge in shots.
Eagles goalkeeper Josh Harryman made 10 saves, and Republic’s John Butcher stopped 12 shots.
The Eagles are idle until next Tuesday’s home match against Nixa.
GOLF
Irish sweep Big 8 honors
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Led by the 1-2 punch of Kyleigh Pfitzner and Reagan Zibilski, Springfield Catholic breezed to the Big 8 Conference girls golf championship on Tuesday at the Carthage Municipal Golf Course.
The Fightin’ Irish had five of the top seven finishers and posted a four-player total of 11-over-par 295 to beat runner-up Rogersville by 91 strokes.
McDonald County had three players in the top-15 and finished third with 398, followed by Marshfield 448, Mount Vernon 462, Cassville 474 and Hollister 520.
Pfitzner fired a 2-under-par 69 and beat Zibilski by one shot for medalist honors.
Pfitzner, who was 16th in last year’s Class 1 state tournament, shot 36-33 spiced by birdies on the second, seventh, 11th, 14th and 16th holes. She made a double bogey-6 on the fifth hole and bogeyed the par-5 ninth.
Zibilski carded nines of 36-34 with an eagle-2 on the 266-yard 16th hole. She also had five birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey. Zibilski was state runner-up last fall, and the Irish were second in the team standings, just two shots behind John Burroughs.
Brooke Wagner of Rogersville was third with 75, and a tie for fourth involved McDonald County’s Lilly Allman and Catholic’s Lyla Louderbaugh and Kayla Pfitzner, the defending state champion. Catholic’s Celia Stiltner was seventh with 81 and made a hole-in-one on the 127-yard 12th hole.
Allman shot 40-38, and her 2-over-par on the back nine included birdies on the 13th and 15th holes.
The Mustangs’ Julie Stipp finished ninth with 98, and Mount Vernon’s Taylor Rinker was 10th with 100. The top-10 earned all-conference honors.
The second 10 included McDonald County’s Anna Mead, who was 13th with 107, and Lundyn Trudeau (teed for 19th with 115), Nevada’s Libby Barrett (tied for 15th with 112) and Cassville’s Alexis Mann (tied for 15th with 112) and Aly Myers (tied for 19th with 115). Faith Ogden of McDonald County of Madalyn Cook of Mount Vernon tied for 21st at 116.
