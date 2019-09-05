Carl Junction's Jenna Teeter and the Carthage team secured first-place honors Thursday afternoon during the final round of the Papa John's Match Play tournament.
Teeter shot a 4-over-par 40 on the front nine at Schifferdecker Municipal Golf Course for a 27-hole total of 117. She shot 39-38 during the previous two days on the front nines at Briarbrook Golf Course and Carthage Municipal Golf Course, respectively.
Sara Golden of Carthage, who trailed Teeter by one shot after two rounds, closed with a 43 and came in second with 121. The Tigers' Hailey Brant was third with 41-132, and Rylee Scott took fourth with 46-138.
Webb City golfers occupied the next three spots — Sarah Oathout with 46-140, Sydney French with 48-147 and Laya McAllister with 53-151. Completing the top 10 were Madi Coates of Carl Junction (50-154), Abby Rogers of Carl Junction (50-154) and Eryn Wagoner of Carthage (58-165).
Sophia Schwartz was low for Joplin with a 171 total, one shot better than Katelyn Hunter and six ahead of Emily Delman. Hunter shot 55 for the Eagles' low round on Thursday, and Schwartz and Delman had 57 and 58, respectively.
VOLLEYBALL
JOPLIN TRIUMPHS
CASSVILLE, Mo. — On an emotional night for Joplin, the Eagles defeated Cassville 25-16, 25-11 in the Wildcats' gymnasium.
"It was a hard situation," Joplin coach Staci Saunders said. "I'm proud of the way the girls played through the adversity and their emotions. And Cassville was a class act. They treated us very well."
Anna Neuendorf and Cassie Sharkey had four kills apiece for the Eagles (2-0). Addison Saunders and Mari Katheryn Saunders served nine points apiece, and M. Saunders handed out 15 assists. Aubrey Ritter led the defense with four digs.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS WINS
LOCKWOOD, Mo. — College Heights Christian opened its volleyball season by beating Lockwood 25-9, 25-17.
Avery Good served six aces among her 12 points for the Cougars. Catie Secker had six kills, Addy Thomas 10 assists and Emmy Colin 12 digs for the Cougars.
WARRIORS WIN AT HOME
McAuley Catholic improved to 2-0 with a 25-17, 25-21 home victory over Jasper.
“It’s been a great start to the season and I’m proud of our girls,” McAuley coach Amanda Walker said. “Our four seniors led the way tonight.”
Isabella Bertoncino recorded 11 digs and five kills, while Taylor Schiefelbein contributed 13 assists to go with four kills. Gracie Gardner and Liz Motazedi added four kills apiece.
McAuley is at the Jasper Tournament on Saturday. The Warriors play Sheldon at 9:45 and Thomas Jefferson at 10:30.
NEOSHO TOPS EAST NEWTON
NEOSHO, Mo.—Neosho defeated East Newton 25-18, 25-22.
Neosho’s Savannah Merriman compiled 12 assists and five kills, while Andi Johnson had 15 service points and Melia Robertson contributed 10 digs.
Also for the Wildcats, Shelby Roberts had five kills and Brylee King added four.
Madison McDermott had six kills and three blocks for the Patriots, while Norah Lucke had 12 digs and Kennedy Lucke contributed eight assists.
TIGERS TOP PANTHERS
CARTHAGE, Mo.—Alexa Boyle’s big night led Carthage to a 25-13, 25-21, 25-16 win over St. Mary’s Colgan.
A senior outside hitter, Boyle compiled 19 kills and 17 digs to lead the Tigers, who improved to 2-0.
Also for the Tigers, Chloe Black handed out 28 assists, while Isabelle Howrey had 17 digs.
Carthage is at the Bentonville Tournament on Saturday.
CAVS FALL TO MILLER
Miller defeated host Thomas Jefferson 25-20, 25-9.
The Cavaliers (0-2) have opened the season against a pair of solid opponents, Thomas Jefferson coach David Soetaert noted.
“We saw a big improvement from Tuesday,” Soetaert said. “Miller and Greenfield are both great opponents. We’ve gotten better in both matches and that’s all you can ask for.”
Acelynn Tate led the Cavaliers with seven kills, while Winni Hiebert had five kills and four 4 blocks. Kaylee Ball distributed 13 assists.
Thomas Jefferson is at the Jasper Tournament on Saturday.
SOCCER
Aurora 1, Thomas Jefferson 0
CASSVILLE, Mo. — Lester Perez's goal eight minutes into the second half lifted Aurora past Thomas Jefferson in the second round of the Cassville Invitational.
The Houn' Dawgs outshot the Cavaliers 14-2, including 2-1 in shots on goal. Brock Conklin made five saves for the Cavaliers.
Thomas Jefferson plays in the third-place match at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
TENNIS
Joplin 5, Branson 4
Joplin pulled out a 5-4 win over Branson on its home courts.
“Branson was a good team,” Eagles coach Ed Ingle said. “All of the players played very hard. It was a difficult day for our team emotionally. But they worked hard and played with heart.”
The Eagles and Pirates split six singles matches.
Joplin’s Astrid Cardenas defeated Rae Woods 9-8 (7-2 tie-breaker) at No. 1 singles, while Emma Watts and Ashley Kurtz earned victories at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
“Astrid had a tough match,” Ingle noted. “She was behind a good part of the match, but came back and won. She said she had something to play for…Kadin (Roberts-Day). Emma Watts was a standout for us. She took control of her match and played very well. Ashley Kurtz was an inspiration today. She led the team with a prayer before the match.”
Joplin (2-0) won two of the three doubles matches to secure the dual win. Cardenas-Watts defeated Woods-Elaina Knipple 8-5 at No. 1, while Kurtz-Lilly Masters edged Chloe Lampe-Chase Carlin 8-6 at No. 2.
Joplin travels to Carthage at 4:30 on Tuesday.
TJ ROLLS AT HOME
Thomas Jefferson handled Nevada 9-0 to improve to 1-1.
The Cavaliers swept all three doubles matches, while Audrey Neighmond, Johanna Jeyaraj, Juliana Joseph, Sydney Stamps, Gabriella Laird and Victoria Henson-Miyauchi all earned singles victories.
Thomas Jefferson plays College Heights at 4:30 Monday at the Joplin Athletic Complex.
