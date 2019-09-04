CARTHAGE, Mo. — Jenna Teeter of Carl Junction and Sara Golden of Carthage maintained their close battle for medalist honors on Wednesday during the second round of the Papa John's Match Play tournament.
Teeter and Golden matched 3-over-par 38s over the front nine at Carthage Municipal Golf Course. Added to Tuesday's first-round scores over the front nine at Briarbrook Golf Couse, Teeter has an 18-hole total of 6-over-par 77, one shot in front of Golden's 78.
Hailey Bryant of Carthage had a second-round 44 and is in third place with 91, one shot ahead of teammate Rylee Scott, who posted a second-round 45.
Webb City's Sarah Oathout remained fifth with 46-94, and two more Cardinals were next — Laya McAllister with 47-98 and Sydney French with 46-99.
For Joplin, Sophia Schwartz carded a 54 for an 18-hole total of 114.
The final round will be played today in Joplin at Schifferdecker Municipal Golf Course.
VOLLEYBALL
Cardinals win opener
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City successfully began its high school volleyball season Tuesday night by sweeping Bentonville West 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-20) in the Cardinal Dome.
Anna Swearingen had seven kills and eight digs for the Cardinals. More leaders included Jasmine Putnam with two blocks, Anna Hettinger with nine assists, Sage Crane with nine digs, and Maddy Peeples with eight digs and two aces.
The Cardinals' next match is Monday night at Aurora.
