CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Playing on her home course for the final time as a prep athlete, Carl Junction senior Jenna Teeter earned medalist honors with a 2-under-par 70 at Monday’s Carl Junction Invitational at Briarbrook Golf Course.
Teeter shot a 5-under-par 31 on the front nine, a school record for nine holes, according to Bulldogs coach Corey Clingan.
“She hit every green on the front nine,” Clingan said. “She had four birdies in a row, holes 2 through 5, and then she birdied No. 7. It’s her home course and she feels comfortable out there. But she put up seven birdies last week at Silo Ridge and then had six today. I feel like she’s become more comfortable since the beginning of the season and she’s making putts. Hopefully that’s a trend that keeps going.”
Teeter carded a 32 on the front nine at last year's home tournament.
Ozark’s Georgia Frazer was a distant second with an 81, while Carthage’s duo of Hailey Bryant (86) and Sara Golden (87) finished third and fourth, respectively. Elizabeth Freeman of Ozark placed fifth with an 89. Webb City was led by Sarah Oathout’s 92, while Sophia Schwartz carded Joplin’s lowest score (118).
Ozark won the team title with a 355, while Carl Junction was second (395) and Carthage took third (396).
The Carthage Golf Course will host the Central Ozark Conference tournament next Monday, with play beginning at 8:30 a.m.
SOFTBALL
SENECA 5, JOPLIN 2
Seneca’s Chelsea Beville struck out 16 batters and scattered five hits in a complete-game pitching victory over the Eagles at the JHS athletic complex.
Kayla French and Mady Dunbar had two hits apiece for the Indians (8-9), while Gabby Quinn and Tatum Stogsdill recorded two hits apiece for the Eagles (1-12). A center fielder, Quinn drove in both runs for Joplin.
Brittany Shryock was charged with the loss, but the Joplin junior allowed only one earned run on six hits, as four runs scored due to miscues in the field.
Both teams hit the road today, as Seneca is at Marshfield and Joplin travels to Ozark.
BULLDOGS FALL AT MONETT
MONETT, Mo. — Carl Junction suffered a 5-2 loss at Monett.
The Bulldogs managed seven hits, with Addie Brock the lone Carl Junction player with two hits. Emme Beaver had one RBI.
Jayden Green took the loss, but she only allowed three earned runs.
Monett’s Kassie McCallister was the winning pitcher. She did not allow an earned run and struck out three.
McCallister, Kaesha George and Ashley Kurima had two hits apiece for the Cubs, while Amberlyn Schmidly drove in three runs and Taylor Southard scored twice.
Carl Junction hosts Webb City at 4:30 this afternoon, while Monett hosts Nevada.
Neosho wins Branson invite
The Neosho Wildcats won the Branson Tournament on Saturday, beating Seneca 7-1 in the championship game.
TENNIS
Thomas Jefferson 9, Carthage 0
Thomas Jefferson defeated Carthage 9-0 on Monday night to improve to 4-3 on the season.
In singles action, Audrey Neighmond, Johanna Jeyaraj and Juliana Joseph each earned 8-1 wins over Carthage’s Bailey Rodebush, Hadley Hicklin and Hannah Dixon. Sydney Stamps won 8-2 over Isabelle Johnston, with Gabi Laird earning an 8-0 win over Lucy Butler. Torri Henson-Miyaucho defeated Ginger Butler 8-4.
In doubles, Neighmond and Jeyaraj defeated Rodebush and Hicklin 9-7, while Joseph and Stamps moved past Dixon and Lucy Butler 8-0. Laird and Henson-Miyauchi wrapped up play with an 8-3 win over Johnston and Ginger Butler.
Thomas Jefferson hosts Greenwood at 4:30 p.m. today.
