SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Fifth-seeded Thomas Jefferson advanced to the semifinal round of the Class 1 District 6 soccer tournament after defeating fourth-seeded College Heights Christian 3-2 on Monday at the Cooper Sports Complex.
“Before this season, we hadn’t beat College Heights in 20 games,” Thomas Jefferson coach Adam Scutti said. “It’s been 19 years since we’ve defeated them twice in the same season. For this to happen, with this group of guys and ladies, it has been outstanding. They really came together as a team.”
Thomas Hershewe opened the scoring for the Cavaliers with a goal in the 33rd minute, assisted by Brock Conklin, to give Thomas Jefferson a 1-0 lead heading into the intermission. Evan D’Amour pushed the lead to 2-0 early in the second half with a goal in the 40th minute, with the assist going to Hershewe.
“Evan’s goal in the first 30 seconds of the second half really gave us a confidence boost and helped us to continue to play focused,” said Scutti.
D’Amour struck again in the 70th minute with a rebound goal off a Hershewe miss to extend the lead to 3-0.
“Thomas blasted a great shot, and I don’t know how it didn’t go in,” Scutti said. “It came off the post and went directly to Evan, and he just put it in the bottom right corner to put the brace on the game.”
College Heights’ Jacob Bogar scored both of the Cougars’ goals on penalty kicks, with the first coming in the 76th minute and the second in the 78th.
Goalkeeper Colton Henkle had five saves for Thomas Jefferson, while Bogar finished with eight saves for College Heights.
Thomas Jefferson takes on top-seeded Greenwood at 4:30 p.m. today.
EAGLES, TIGERS END SEASONS
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo.— Joplin’s season came to an end, as the fourth-seeded Eagles suffered an 8-0 loss to top-seeded Lee’s Summit West in the semifinals of the Class 4 District 12 tournament.
Joplin went 13-10 this season.
In the other semifinal, second-seeded Raymore-Peculiar beat third-seeded Carthage 6-2.
Both Carthage goals were scored by Elmerson Contreras.
The Tigers went 12-10.
CARDINALS, WILDCATS ADVANCE
CARL JUNCTION, Mo.—Top-seeded Webb City defeated fourth-seeded Carl Junction 4-1 in a semifinal contest of the Class 3 District 12 soccer tournament on Monday night at Bulldog Stadium.
Webb City’s first-half goals were scored by Alex Flores and Gustavo Sabbag. The Cardinals received second-half goals from Tristan Barroeta and Jake Bundy.
In the second semifinal, second-seeded Neosho beat third-seeded McDonald County 2-0.
Web City (16-9) and Neosho (13-6) meet for district title game at 6 on Wednesday night.
Swimming
CRAWFORD SHINES AT SWMO INVITE
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Joplin senior Alex Crawford was named Most Valuable Swimmer of the Southwest Missouri Championships on Saturday at Foster Natatorium.
Crawford won the 100-yard breaststroke in a new meet and pool record time of 57.44 seconds. Crawford also touched the wall first in the 100 freestyle in 47.19, giving the JHS standout two individual golds.
The Eagles were second in the 200 freestyle relay, with Crawford, John Glenn, Zane Reavley and Ben Wardlow competing. Joplin’s 200 medley relay team of Jacob Glenn, John Glenn, Colin Vermillion and Wardlow were fourth.
Reavley took sixth in the 200 freestyle and seventh in the 500 free. Wardlow was sixth in the 50 free.
Carthage’s Brayden Cole took first in the 200 individual medley and was second to Crawford in the 100 breaststroke.
The Tigers were third in the 200 medley relay, with Alex Dahl, Cole, Colby Cox and Ezekiel Ramirez competing.
Carthage’s 200 free relay team of Cole, Dahl, Zarek Galbraith and Ramirez took sixth, while the Tigers were seventh in the 400 free relay, with Dahl, Lucas Carter, Cole Smith and Ramirez competing.
Webb City’s Chord Underwood placed seventh in the diving competition.
Webb City’s 200 medley relay team of Snyper Herron, Ethan Shipley, Emiliano Vasquez took seventh, while the Cardinals were ninth in the 200 free relay, with Lathen Forester, Herron, Vasquez and Shipley swimming. Webb City was 10th in the 400 free relay, with Forester, Vasquez, Austin Mullins-Porter and Shipley competing.
Nevada’s Ben Hines won the 100 butterfly and was fifth in the 100 free. Thomas Jefferson’s Brock Conklin finished 10th in the 100 fly.
The top three teams were Glendale (551.5), Ozark (291) and Kickapoo (279).
Cross Country
Girard’s Logue wins 4A title
WAMEGO, Kan.— Girard’s Cormick Logue crossed the line first at the Kansas Class 4A state cross country championships on Saturday at Wamego Country Club.
A junior, Logue finished the 5K in 16 minutes, 13 seconds.
Girard’s Hunter Ulbrich was seventh, while Labette County’s Alex Meister finished 17th.
In the 4A girls race, Fort Scott’s Macayla McClure was fourth (19:46) and Girard’s Megan Shireman took 45th (22:13).
In other action in Wamego, St. Mary’s Colgan’s Allison Marietta finished 22nd in the Class 2A girls race in 21:43, while Ashley Marietta was 24th (21:49). Also for the Panthers, Mary Grace Goetting was 63rd, Leyna Ortega finished 77th and Anna Guilfoyle was 86th. Colgan finished eighth out of 12 teams.
On the boys side, Colgan’s Stuart O’Brien finished 28th in 18:26.
OHMART SEVENTH IN 3A
LAWRENCE, Kan.— Montana Ohmart of Columbus placed seventh in the Class 3A girls race at Rim Rock Farm with a time of 20:26.
Ohmart is just a freshman.
In the boys race, Galena’s Ethan Oglesby took 25th in 17:36, while Columbus’ Treyton Laurance was 57th (18:32) and Frontenac’s Easton King took 74th (18:59). In the Class 5A boys race, Pittsburg’s Camron Jefferson was 84th (18:07).
Volleyball
RAIDERS COMPETE AT STATE
HUTCHINSON, Kan.— Frontenac went 0-3 at the Class 3A state volleyball tournament at Hutchinson Sports Arena.
In pool play, Nemaha Central defeated Frontenac 31-29, 25-20 before Silver Lake beat the Raiders 25-18, 22-25, 25-5. Royal Valley defeated Frontenac 25-16, 25-10.
The Raiders finished the season at 39-7.
PANTHERS END SEASON AT STATE
DODGE CITY, Kan.— St. Mary’s Colgan competed at the Class 2A state volleyball tournament at United Wireless Arena.
The Panthers went 1-2 in pool play and did not advance to the finals.
Colgan defeated Smith Center 24-26, 25-19, 25-22. Garden Plain beat Colgan 25-20, 15-25, 25-19 and Valley Heights topped the Panthers 17-25, 25-21, 25-23.
Colgan ended the season with a record of 42-4.
CHETOPA MAKES HISTORY
Also in Dodge City, Chetopa competed at a state volleyball tournament for the first time in school history.
Competing in Class 1A Green Hornets went 0-3 in pool play to end the season at 38-8.
Central Plains defeated Chetopa 25-11, 25-13, Clifton-Clyde topped the Hornets 25-19, 25-11 and Cunningham beat Chetopa 25-19, 25-16.
Chetopa’s roster consisted of only six girls — Samantha Blundell, Brali Conard, Torrie Albertson, Andie Johnson, MacKaylie Moore and Tayler Beard.
