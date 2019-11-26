The Thomas Jefferson boys basketball team used a balanced scoring attack to open its season with a convincing 83-38 win over Exeter on Monday.
Four Cavaliers scored in double figures. Dylan Dean-Heck led the way with 20 points. Others double-digit scorers were Drew Goodhope with 14 and Brock Conklin and Jay Ball with 12 apiece.
Corey Hilburn netted 13 points, while Kris Allen added 11 to top Exeter, which trailed 48-24 at halftime.
“We did a lot of good things offensively,” said Thomas Jefferson coach Chris Myers.
Thomas Jefferson will host Bronaugh at 5 p.m. today.
Seneca 50, Neosho 48
SENECA, Mo. — The Seneca girls moved out to a 27-23 lead by the intermission and held off visiting Neosho in the second half to win 50-48 in the season opener for both teams.
Aliya Grotjohn led Seneca and Brylee King topped Neosho, with both players putting up 17 points.
Grotjohn hit two free throws with 48 seconds remaining to give Seneca its final margin.
Neosho will play at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Springdale, Arkansas, and Seneca will play Joplin at 7:30 p.m. in the Carl Junction Tournament.
