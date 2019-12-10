The Thomas Jefferson girls basketball team used a big third quarter to rally past visiting Everton 32-28 Tuesday night.
The Cavaliers, trailing 11-10 at halftime, outscored Everton 16-8 in the third period.
The win marked two in a row for Thomas Jefferson (2-3). The Cavaliers went winless last season.
“This is the first time in a long time that we have won two games in a row,” said Cavalier coach Dan Rogers.
Sophomore Alivia Beard hit 3-point goals and scored 16 points for Thomas Jefferson.
“She played big for us,” Rogers said.
Madie Hays topped Everton with 11.
Thomas Jefferson plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Pierce City.
Thomas Jefferson boys 52, Everton 30
Thomas Jefferson, after being outscored 8-6 in the third quarter, pulled away in the final period to turn back Everton.
The Cavaliers held a 22-15 halftime lead and put the game away with a 24-7 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter.
“Our guys really got going in that fourth quarter even though we were pretty flat before that,” said Thomas Jefferson coach Chris Meyer.
Chase Kellenberger and Dylan Dean-Heck led the way for the Cavaliers, scoring 23 and 10 points, respectively.
Tre Shearer netted 13 points and Pedro Silva 12 to top Everton.
Thomas Jefferson (7-1) plays at 6 p.m. Monday at Purdy.
Strafford boys 54, Carl Junction 41
STRAFFORD, Mo — Strafford spoiled the season opener for Carl Junction.
Cade Rear poured in 22 points to lead Strafford, which led 27-17 at halftime and hiked its record to 4-0.
Isaac Hoberecht was the only Bulldog in double figures with 10.
Carl Junction will host Seneca at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Neosho girls 42, Cassville 35
CASSVILLE, Mo. — Neosho evened its record at 3-3 with a win at Cassville.
Brylee King scored 15 points to lead Neosho, which moved out to a 23-14 advantage at halftime.
Neosho entertains Monett at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
College Heights boys 58, Purdy 51
The Cougars built a 30-14 halftime advantage against the visiting Eagles in the nonconference contest.
Miller Long paced CHC (4-2) with 18 points, and Curtis Davenport and Connor Burton added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Scott Henry and Osiez Aldava scored 14 points apiece for Purdy (3-3), and Harley Stephens had 10.
The Cougars play at 5 p.m. Saturday at Forsyth.
Webb City boys 84, Lamar 60
LAMAR, Mo. — The Cardinals hit 10 3-point goals in their season-opening victory over Lamar.
Cohl Vaden topped Webb City with 15 points, followed by Terrell Kabala with 11, and Jaystin Smith and Nickhai Howard with 10 apiece. Vaden and Tanner Rogers hit three treys apiece for the Cardinals, who led 40-25 at halftime.
Lamar’s J.D. Bishop captured game scoring honors with 20 points. Gunnar Dillon and Case Tucker each scored nine for the Tigers (3-1), who won the Dennis Cornish Tournament last week in Lockwood.
Webb City plays Heritage at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Arvest Hoopfest in Rogers, Arkansas.
WRESTLING
Seneca 41, Carl Junction 36
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A close match saw each team register four pins, but Seneca held a 2-1 edge in victories by forfeits and those six points proved to be the difference in the nonconference match.
The Indians received pins from Brayden Thiel at 120 pounds, Cole Whitehead at 126, Kendon Pollard at 132 and Zane Cotten at 182.
Carl Junction wrestlers with pins were Ethan Walker at 145, Javon White at 160, Cayden Bolinger at 170 and Jackson White at 195.
The Bulldogs are the host for the Carl Junction Classic on Saturday.
Carthage sweeps
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Tigers posted shutouts over Cassville 77-0 and Miami 84-0 at Carthage High School.
The Tigers’ Kelten Campbell logged two pins at 160 pounds, and Lucas Jones had a fall and technical fall at 113 pounds. The Tigers received 10 forfeits against Miami.
Carthage returns to action this weekend in the Farmington Duals Tournament.
