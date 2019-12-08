DIAMOND, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson built an eight-point lead by halftime and held off Diamond 61-59 to claim third place in the Diamond Invitational on Saturday.
“We got off to a better start in this one, something we hadn’t really done in any of our previous games this season,” Thomas Jefferson coach Chris Myers said. “We were very pleased to jump out to a 20-11 lead. We started to get away from the offensive execution and let them climb back into it a little bit. I was really proud of the boys to stay with it and find a way to win in the end.”
Chase Kellenberger led the Cavaliers (4-1) with 15 points, while Dylan Dean-Heck finished with 14 and Brock Conklin 12. Dhruv Gheewala scored nine points and Drew Goodhope added eight in the win.
“Offensive execution is a focus of ours, and tonight it really showed,” Myers said. “We came out and executed well. Having five guys push double figures is a good sign you are executing well.”
Hunter Shallenbarger led Diamond with 27 points, while Austin Grube and Luke Lawson each scored nine.
Thomas Jefferson travels to Diamond on Monday.
McAuley girls take third at Diamond
DIAMOND, Mo. — The McAuley Catholic girls dominated the second and fourth quarters to earn a 64-34 win over Purdy in the third-place game of the Diamond Invitational on Saturday.
Leading by one after the opening quarter, the Warriors outscored the Eagles 24-4 in the second period to take a sizable lead into the intermission. After trading baskets in the third, McAuley outscored Purdy by nine to pull away in the final stanza.
“In the second and fourth quarters, the girls really stepped up the intensity on the defensive end,” McAuley coach Mike Howard said. “They created turnovers that turned into easy baskets in translation the other way. ... We really emphasized that in the second quarter, and the fourth quarter was kind of the same. We just wore them down at the end.”
Sophomore Kayleigh Teeter scored a career-high 31 points for the Warriors, while senior Taylor Schiefelbein added 19 points. Kennedy DeRuy added nine points in the win.
“Kayleigh really turned it on in the second half,” Howard said. “She was the beneficiary of Taylor finding the open player, and was 11-for-13 shooting inside the 3-point line. She was very efficient.
“Taylor really sparked is in the first half. She was really a catalyst in getting our offense going in the second quarter. She was able to really force the issue defensively and create some good shots for Kayleigh and the other girls.”
Mattingly led Purdy with 11 points, while Bowman added eight.
McAuley travels for a game against Crane at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Wheaton boys rally for win over McAuley Catholic
DIAMOND, Mo. — The McAuley boys jumped out to an early lead before Wheaton rallied in the fourth quarter to earn a 64-62 win in the fifth-place game of the Diamond Invitational on Saturday.
McAuley (0-4) held a 48-43 lead heading into the final period before Wheaton outscored the Warriors 21-14 down the stretch to earn the win.
Three players finished in double-figure scoring for the Warriors, with Daniel Wagner’s 20 leading the way. Thomas Black finished with 19 and Matthew Dohmen scored 17.
McAuley Catholic travels to Pierce City for a 6 p.m. matchup on Tuesday.
