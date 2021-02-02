WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City rolled from the word go, jumping out to a 22-6 start and never looking back in a 74-41 victory over Willard on Tuesday night at the Cardinal Dome.
"We were playing extremely hard," Cardinals coach Jason Horn said on the radio broadcast. "We were probably not playing as smart as we needed to play — a little out of control and a little too fast. But we settled down, and we started making the read instead of just, 'Hey, I assume this is going to be here, so I'm just going to throw it. This is the way it's going to work out.' It's all about making reads on offense and playing fast but under control."
The Cardinals (14-5) shot 52% (31 of 59) from the floor. Webb City featured five players in double figures, with Trenton Hayes capturing team honors with 14 points while Luke Brumit and Nickhai Howard added 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Cohl Vaden and Alex Martin chipped in 10 each.
Hayden Roberts posted a game-high 16 points for Willard (6-13). Webb City hosts Branson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Willard girls 72, Webb City 54
In an valiant effort against the third-ranked team in Class 5, Webb City was outscored 23-12 by Willard (15-1) in the final frame as the Tigers pulled away.
"I thought we did a pretty good job throughout the course of the game," Cardinals coach Lance Robbins said on the radio broadcast. "We knew coming in Willard would be a tough matchup for us. They've got very good guard play. They don't have a lot of size, but they spread the floor and space it so well. They move the ball well offensively, which is why they're having the success they're having."
The Tigers started fast with a 20-10 advantage after the first period, but the Cardinals trimmed the deficit to 33-28 at the break before trading buckets in the third quarter.
Willard shot 50% (29 of 58) from the floor and finished with four players in double figures — Jada Holloman (16), Kailyn Washington (15), Addy Adamson (14) and Brielle Adamson (13).
Jaydee Duda posted a game-high 18 points to lead Webb City (6-9) in scoring. The Cardinals hosts Branson at 6 p.m. Friday.
Neosho boys 74, Carl Junction 46
NEOSHO, Mo. — The Wildcats' dominant first half carried them past the Bulldogs.
Neosho moved out to a 47-16 lead by intermission and never looked back.
Carter Fenske topped the Wildcats with 20 points. Isaiah Green added 13 and Chase Flynn 11.
Alex Baker was the only Carl Junction player to score in double figures with 13 points.
Carl Junction (4-16, 1-2 COC) will host Willard at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
THOMAS JEFFERSON BOYS 59, SHELDON 34
An 18-2 run in the third quarter helped the Thomas Jefferson boys claim a 25-point pool win over Sheldon on the second day of the McAuley Warrior Classic on Tuesday.
The Cavaliers (14-4) improved to 1-1 in the tournament with Tuesday’s triumph. Their placement game, to be played either Friday and Saturday, will depend on the outcome of Thursday night’s pool game between Sheldon and the Joplin junior varsity.
Thomas Jefferson built a 16-13 lead over Sheldon in the first quarter and led 36-21 at halftime.
Caden Myers led the scoring for TJ with a game-high 18 points. Dhruv Gheewala added 13 points and Noah Hamlett nine points.
Williams Chapman led Sheldon with 16 points, and Isaac Hall chipped in 10.
College Heights girls 52, Lamar JV 34
Fresh off surpassing 1,000 points, Grace Bishop poured in 28 points to lead College Heights (18-2) past Lamar junior varsity.
The Cougars jumped out to an 14-8 lead, which swelled to 25-14 at the break and 46-21 after the third quarter.
Bishop knocked down 12 field goals total, including five 3s. Lainey Lett scored seven points. Kennedy Evans and Anyanna Secyle led the Tigers with seven each.
College Heights plays Thomas Jefferson tonight at 6:30 in the Mercy/Warrior Classic. Lamar B plays the Cavaliers at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Lamar girls 52, Sheldon 17
Lamar started fast and never looked back in a lopsided win over Sheldon.
Eli Daniels scored a game-high 13 points for the Tigers (4-11). Kara Morey added nine points while Marcy Miller had seven.
Sheldon (2-11) was led by Madison Garren with 11 points.
Lamar plays McAuley Catholic in the Mercy/Warrior Classic at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Sheldon plays at Montrose at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
