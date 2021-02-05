WEBB CITY, Mo — Webb City's late comeback wasn't enough as Branson escaped with a 77-73 victory over the Cardinals on Friday night inside the Cardinal Dome.
The Cardinals led 17-13 after the first period before the Pirates countered with a 21-17 run before halftime and 23-14 in the third quarter.
Branson (9-10) was paced by Kyle Scharbrough with a game-high 37 points. Ethan Jones contributed 28 points.
The Cardinals (14-6) featured two players who finished with 20 or more points, led by 27 points from Nickhai Howard. Cohl Vaden tallied 20 points while Kaden Turner chipped in 12.
Webb City girls 63, Branson 35
The Cardinals (7-10) overcame a slow start and used a 22-3 second quarter and cruised past the Pirates (3-17).
With a 29-14 lead at the break, Webb City extended its advantage to 46-23 after the third quarter.
Jaydee Duda scored a game-high 24 points on 9 of 13 shooting from the floor, 2 of 3 from deep and 4 of 6 in charities. Malorie Stanley added 14 points for the Cardinals.
Branson was led by Maci Rogers and Rachel Riveros with 12 points apiece.
Republic boys 48, Carthage 43
CARTHAGE, Mo — Even though the outcome wasn't what it desired, Carthage hung tough against Class 5 No. 10 Republic.
Republic (18-2) jumped out to a 16-10 lead after the first quarter and held a 29-21 lead at the break. Carthage cut the deficit to 40-33 after the third quarter.
Chandler Martin paced all scorers with 19 points and also hit a trio of 3s for Republic.
Silas and Max Templeman topped Carthage with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Willard girls 65, Carl Junction 57
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Tigers' 3-point sharpshooting knocked off the Bulldogs in the Carl Junction gymnasium.
Willard drilled 11 treys, including four by Carolina Crawford and three apiece by Brielle Adamson and Ariana Patillo.
Crawford led the Tigers with 15 points, followed by Jada Hollomon with 14 and Kailyn Washington and Adamson with 11 apiece.
Carl Junction's Destiny Buerge captured game honors with 30 points, and Jessa Hylton and Halie Shorter both had seven. The Bulldogs (12-6, 2-2 Central Ozark Conference) trailed 20-12 after one quarter and 36-26 at the intermission.
Willard boys 79, Carl Junction 62
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction fell into a 15-5 deficit in the first quarter of the Central Ozark Conference encounter.
Three Tigers combined for 49 points — Haden Brown with 19, Trey Pulford with 18 and Brett Hall with 11.
Sincere Williams led all scorers with 22 points for Carl Junction, which trailed 31-15 at halftime and 45-39 after three stanzas. Kyler Perry contributed 11 points for the Bulldogs.
