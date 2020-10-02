REPUBLIC, Mo — Webb City secured its second straight Central Ozark Conference softball title with a 5-4 win over Republic on Thursday.
The Cardinals move to 21-2 overall and 8-0 in the COC.
Webb City got on the board in the first inning on Emalee Lamar’s RBI groundout, but the Tigers tied the game in the bottom half thanks to an Avery Romans’ run-scoring grounder.
The Cardinals followed with four runs in the second behind a three-run home run from Haidyn Berry and an RBI single from Peyton Hawkins.
Berry, who is now Webb City’s single-season home run record-holder, has 16 homers total, tied for second in state history.
Republic made things interesting late, but the Cardinals held on. Berry went 2-for-2 with two walks and three RBI and was the winning pitcher. She gave up four earned runs on seven hits.
Maria Lakey took the loss. Republic is now 7-3 and 4-2 in the COC.
Webb City hosts McDonald County (17-2) at 4:30 p.m. on Monday in one of the more anticipated matchups in the area.
CJ FALLS IN EXTRAS
BRANSON, Mo. — Carl Junction pitcher Saedra Allen surrendered no earned runs and just three hits in 8 2/3 innings of work on Thursday, but an error in the bottom of the ninth enabled Branson to claim a 1-0 win at Branson High School.
The Pirates had the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the ninth when a fly ball struck to right field was misplayed, allowing the game-winning run to score from third.
Allen struck out 13 batters and walked two in the loss.
Bousey, Branson’s starting pitcher, was credited the win after tossing nine shutout innings and surrendering seven hits. She struck out five batters and walked one.
Carl Junction tallied seven hits and was led by Izzy Southern, who went 2-for-4. Jayden Green and Kaitlyn Nease logged one double apiece.
Carl Junction (4-11) plays in the Springfield Tournament today and tomorrow.
EAGLES FALL AT WILLARD
WILLARD, Mo. — Willard plated across four runs in the bottom of the first and cruised past Joplin 8-0 on Thursday.
Sydni Fletcher earned the win after a complete-game shutout over seven innings. She allowed four hits, one walk and punched out six.
Jill McDaniel took the loss after allowing four runs on four hits and a walk in one inning. Brittany Shryock allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk in five innings of relief.
Rylie Ritchey gave Willard a 1-0 lead with an RBI single to center. Alyson Miller followed with a two-run double to push the lead to 3-0. Two batters later, Abby McMillin came through with a two-out single to give the Tigers a 4-0 lead.
Willard added three runs in the sixth with a two-run single from Ritchey and an RBI double from Fletcher.
Bailey Ledford, Liz Snider, Abby McGinnis and Reese Schroer all tallied hits for Joplin.
Joplin (6-16) hosts Cassville at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
CARDINALS DOWN BRANSON
BRANSON, Mo. — Maddy Peeples and Kenzie Storm accounted for eight kills apiece to aid Webb City to a 3-0 (26-24, 25-18, 27-25) win at Branson on Thursday.
Brenda Lawrence chipped in four kills and four service aces for the Cardinals, who improved to 15-4-1 on the season, while Anna Hettinger recorded 19 assists and Kyah Sanborn 14 digs.
Webb City plays host to Carl Junction on Tuesday.
WILLARD TOPS CJ
WILLARD, Mo. — The Tigers, one of the favorites in the Central Ozark Conference volleyball race, defeated Carl Junction 3-1 (25-13, 13-25, 27-25, 25-20).
Salma Lewis and Jessa Hylton had 17 and 15 kills, respectively, for Carl Junction (15-3, 2-1 COC). Logan Jones handed out 37 assists, Olivia Lewis made 24 digs and Jillian Kennedy served three aces and made three blocks.
Willard improved to 18-1-1 overall and 4-0 in league play.
EAGLES FALL AT NIXA
NIXA, Mo —Nixa, the reigning Class 4 state champion, defeated Joplin 3-0 in a Central Ozark Conference volleyball matchup on Thursday night.
The Tigers won in straight sets with the following scores: 25-13, 25-10 and 25-15.
Joplin setter Addison Saunders tallied 12 assists and three kills, while outside hitter Aubrey Ritter had six kills and seven digs. Kaylie Anderson had seven digs.
The Eagles fall to 11-8 overall and 1-3 in the COC. Nixa improves to 10-2 and 2-1 in the conference.
Joplin resumes play at the Neosho Tournament on Saturday.
GOLF
OZARK WINS COC
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Elizabeth Freeman and her Ozark teammates swept top honors Thursday in the Central Ozark Conference girls golf tournament at Fremont Hills Country Club.
Ozark had four players among the top-8 finishers and posted a 354 team score. Carthage was second with 379, followed by Nixa 397, Republic 426, Webb City 433, Joplin 436, Willard 438, Branson 443 and Carl Junction 460.
Freeman shot a 6-over-par 78 to earn medalist honors, and Hailey Bryant of Carthage took second with an 81. Mia Farrar of Nixa was third with 87, Clara Fronabarger of Republic fourth with 90 and Maddie Greenlee and Katie Marshall of Ozark tied for fifth with 91s.
Rylee Scott of Carthage finished seventh with 92, and Laya McAllister of Webb City placed ninth with 95. Both were on the all-conference team, which consisted of the top-10 finishers.
Joplin’s Sophia Schwartz just missed a spot on the all-conference team, tying for 11th with 99.
Prep roundup
