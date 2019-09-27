NIXA, Mo. — Webb City rode a pair of big innings to an 11-0 win over Nixa on Thursday in Central Ozark Conference prep softball action.
Now 12-3 on the season, the Cardinals pushed across six runs in the first inning and then added five runs in the third to blow the game open.
Stacy Tyndall and Reanna Blinzler recorded three hits apiece for Webb City, while Haidyn Berry added two hits and drove in three runs and Alyssa Jennings contributed two RBI and scored two runs.
Berry was the winning pitcher. She allowed just one hit and one walk while fanning five in five innings.
EAGLES SUFFER ROAD LOSS
REPUBLIC, Mo. — Republic erupted for seven runs in the first inning en route to a 12-2 win over Joplin.
Tatum Stogsdill, Candace Bryant, Isabella Yost all had doubles for the Eagles. Bryant was the lone Eagle with two hits, while Gabby Quinn and Madisyn Tracy drove in one run apiece.
Kaitlyn Ragsdale, A.J. Fenske and Whitney Weaver all homered for the Tigers.
BULLDOGS FALL AT OZARK
OZARK, Mo. — Ozark scored six runs in the sixth inning to put the finishing touches on a 14-4 win over Carl Junction.
Addie Brock went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI for the Bulldogs, while Emme Beaver added two hits.
Athena Andrews went 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored for Ozark (11-4).
VOLLEYBALL
CJHS sweeps Republic
REPUBLIC, Mo. — Carl Junction moved to 9-0 (2-0 COC) after defeating Republic 25-18, 26-24 on Thursday.
Carl Junction’s Salma Lewis led all players with 14 kills, while Logan Jones finished with 21 assists. Dani Wrensch had 13 digs, while Jess Hylton had three aces and Maddie Brown three blocks.
College Heightsstays perfect
The College Heights Cougars improved to an unblemished 13-0 after defeating McDonald County 25-20, 25-23 on Thursday.
Lainey Lett finished with a team-high six kills, while Katie Secker finished with five. Emmy Colin had 16 digs, with Riley Chaffee finishing with three blocks. Kaynahn Burk had two aces and 14 service points, with Addy Thomas contributing two aces and 13 assists.
Joplin falls to Branson
BRANSON, Mo. — Joplin came out on the wrong side of a 25-17, 25-22 matchup with Branson on Thursday.
The Eagles (7-3-1, 0-2 COC) were led by Anna Neuendorf’s five kills and three blocks, while Cassie Sharkey and Aubrey Ritter finished with four kills each. Ritter had five digs. Mari Katheryn Saunders had a team-high 15 assists and five digs.
CARDS DROP ROAD MATCH
OZARK, Mo.—Webb City dropped a 25-18, 25-12 decision to Ozark in COC volleyball action.
The Cardinals fell to 11-2 overall and 1-1 in the COC on the season.
Maddy Peeples recorded five kills and two aces to lead the Cardinals, while Anna Swearengen added four kills. Sage Crane had 13 digs, while Allie Johnson had seven assists.
TENNIS
CAVS WIN AT HOME
Playing on their home courts, Thomas Jefferson defeated Aurora 8-1 in a prep tennis dual.
Aurora’s Evelyne Maassen defeated Audrey Neighmond 8-2 at No. 1 singles, but the Cavaliers swept the other eight matches.
Earning singles victories for Thomas Jefferson were Johanna Jeyaraj, Juliana Joseph, Sydney Stamps, Torri Henson-Miyauchi and Jessica Joseph.
The Cavaliers won all three doubles matches. Neighmond-Jeyaraj beat Maassen-Megan Gearhart 8-5, Joseph-Stamps defeated Lauren Sapiens-Olivia Ray 8-0, while Gabi Laird-Henson-Miyauchi topped Emily Gearhart-Lilly Sumners 8-5.
EAGLES FALL AT WILLARD
WILLARD, Mo. — Joplin suffered a 6-3 loss at Willard.
The Eagles won two singles matches, as Astrid Cardenas defeated Jungeun Go 8-3 at No. 1 and Emma Watts beat Sarah Kieswetter 8-5 at No. 2.
Cardenas-Watts teamed up to win the No. 1 doubles match over Go-Kieswetter 8-1. Joplin’s Ashley Kurtz and Lilly Masters suffered an 8-6 loss to Neely Bridges- Karson Phipps at No. 3 doubles.
In other close matches, Kurtz lost to Bridges 8-5 at No. 3 singles and Masters lost to Courtney Yates 8-4 at No. 4 singles.
SOCCER
Webb City 4,Thomas Jefferson 1
WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Cardinals built a 3-0 halftime lead en route to the nonconference victory.
Christian Cornelio and Gustavo Sabbag had first-half goals for Webb City. The name of the Webb City player who scored the second goal was not reported.
Thomas Jefferson (5-6) scored on an own goal six minutes into the second half, and Ignatius Mathenge scored Webb City’s final goal with eight minutes left.
Thomas Jefferson goalkeeper Brock Conklin made three saves, and the Cardinals’ Noah Mitchell had four saves.
DRAGONS TOPBULLDOGS IN OT
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg defeated Carl Junction 3-2 in overtime in an interstate soccer clash.
The Purple Dragons scored twice in the first half, but the Bulldogs recorded a pair of goals after the break on Zane Corbin’s penalty kick in the 66th minute and Cade Wilson’s equalizer in the 79th minute.
The Dragons scored the winning goal in the 85th minute.
Carl Junction goalkeeper Dalton Carey made seven saves for the Bulldogs, who Nixa at 5 on Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
TIGERS, COUGARSFARE WELL IN NIXA
NIXA, Mo.— Carthage swept the team titles in the Class 3-4 division at the Nixa Invitational on Tuesday at Inman Elementary School.
Lamar’s Kolin Overstreet and Carthage’s Mariques Strickland crossed the line first and second in the boys race. Overstreet won in 16 minutes, 11 seconds, while Strickland finished in 16:44.
Lamar’s Joe Kremp was fourth, Carthage’s Noah Talamantz was sixth, Mount Vernon’s Tristan Gaddis took seventh and Carthage’s Malcolm Robertson placed ninth.
Carthage (40) and Lamar (93) were the top two teams.
In the girls race, Lamar’s Kiersten Potter and Carthage’s Jenari Lopez placed first and second, respectively. Potter crossed the line at 19:05 and Lopez at 19:12.
Carthage’s Jazuri Lopez and Kimberly Hernandez were 13th and 14th. Carthage (74) and Nixa (80) were the top two teams.
In the Class 1-2 girls race, Grace Bishop and Jaira Glaser of College Heights Christian placed fourth and fifth, respectively.
Blue Eye had the top three runners and won the team title with 24 points, while College Heights was second (44).
On the boys side in Class 1-2, Southwest’s Christian Long and Xander Deshields were fifth and sixth, with teammate Caison Uthe eighth. Southwest (36) and Spokane (38) were the top two teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.