BRANSON, Mo. — A 16-0 run in the third period propelled Webb City to a 72-55 victory over Branson on Friday night in Central Ozark Conference boys basketball action.
The Cardinals led 15-11 at the end of the opening frame and 27-24 at intermission. But the game-changing spurt after the break allowed Webb City to pull away for good.
The visitors, who led 45-30 at one point during the third quarter, were up 11 heading into the fourth period. Webb City then ended the game on a 10-0 burst.
Four players scored in double figures for Webb City (10-7, 2-1 COC), winners of four straight. Nickhai Howard scored 21 to lead the way, while Terrell Kabala had 15, Mekhi Garrard added 11 and Tanner Rogers contributed 10.
Cardinals coach Jason Horn noted his team withstood some early foul trouble.
Ethan Jones scored 16 points to lead Branson (6-15, 0-4 COC).
Webb City hosts Carl Junction for a girls-boys doubleheader on Tuesday night, with the girls game slated for 6 inside the Cardinal Dome.
WEBB CITY GIRLS FALL
BRANSON, Mo. — A poor start doomed the Webb City girls in a 59-47 loss to Branson.
The Cardinals managed just three points in the first quarter, but they were only outscored by four points in the final three periods.
Down eight after the opening frame, Webb City trailed by three at halftime after outscoring the hosts 13-8 in the second quarter. The Pirates erupted for 23 points in the third period and took a comfortable 42-25 advantage into the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals trimmed their deficit to eight with just over three minutes remaining, but Priscilla Williams hit a trey and the Pirates kept their lead around 10 the rest of the way.
Williams led the Pirates (12-8, 2-2 COC) with 31 points and 11 rebounds. Jaydee Duda scored 23 points to lead Webb City (10-9, 2-2 COC), while Sierra Kimbrough contributed nine points.
JOPLIN’S WIN STREAK ENDS
NIXA, Mo. — The Joplin Eagles were unable to extend their winning streak.
In control from the start, Nixa rolled to a 69-39 win over Joplin in a Central Ozark Conference boys basketball clash between Eagles.
Joplin had won six straight games, but the visitors fell behind early and never recovered.
“We didn’t make shots early, and Nixa beat us in every facet of the game,” Joplin coach Jeff Hafer said. “They played very well. We’ve got to learn from this one.”
Nixa led 19-12 at the end of the first quarter and then extended its lead to 41-18 at the break after a 22-6 second quarter.
Joplin trailed 66-31 entering the fourth quarter.
Zach Wesmoreland scored 15 points to lead Joplin (14-5, 3-1 COC), while Josh Mason led Nixa (15-6, 3-1 COC) with 16 points.
Joplin hosts Ozark on Tuesday night.
CJ GIRLS STAY PERFECT
WILLARD, MO. — Carl Junction’s girls improved to 18-0 with a dominant 76-44 win over Willard.
The Bulldogs are now 4-0 in Central Ozark Conference play.
Katie Scott led Carl Junction with 27 points, while Shila Winder added 15 and Destiny Buerge chipped in 14. Dani Wrensch hit three 3-pointers for nine points.
Megan Mahan scored 17 for Willard.
The Bulldogs led 25-6 en route to the lopsided win.
Willard won the boys game 68-45.
CARTHAGE BOYS FALL SHORT
REPUBLIC, Mo. — Carthage’s late rally fell just short in a 53-52 loss to Republic.
In a boys clash between Tigers, Carthage trailed 32-24 at halftime, but the visitors pulled within three late in the game before falling short.
Alex Martini scored 18 to lead Carthage (10-10, 1-3 COC), while Taris Jackson added 15 points and Patrick Carlton had 10.
Joe Rexroat led Republic (16-5, 4-0 COC) with 18 points.
Carthage is at Neosho at 7:30 on Tuesday.
Wrestling
MUSTANGS TOP BULLDOGS
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — McDonald County edged Carl Junction 42-39 in prep wrestling action on Thursday.
Carl Junction’s Ethan Walker (145 pounds) and Jackson White (182) won their respective matches by fall, while Keegan Bennett defeated McCoy Ikosia by a 9-5 decision at 220.
McDonald County’s Blaine Ortiz (106), Levi Smith (120), Cross Spencer (126), Oscar Ortiz (132), Jordan Meador (138), Jack Teague (152) all won matches by fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.