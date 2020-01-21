MONETT, Mo. — Webb City broke away in the third quarter and rolled past Monett 75-43 Tuesday night in nonconference boys basketball action in the Cubs’ gymnasium.
The Cardinals (4-6) led 36-33 at halftime but outscored the Cubs 22-2 in the third period.
Nickhai Howard netted 14 points to lead four Cardinals in double figures. Tanner Rogers added 12 points, and Cohl Vaden and Luke Brumit had 11 and 10, respectively.
Monett’s Trevon Price captured game honors with 19 points, and Cole McCollough added 15 points.
The Cardinals play Fort Scott at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Kansas Army National Guard Invitational in Frontenac.
Neosho boys 64, Providence Academy 44
NEOSHO, Mo. — Landon Austin popped in 17 points as Neosho breezed past Providence Academy from Rogers, Arkansas.
Chase Flynn contributed 10 points for the Wildcats (10-6), who stretched an 18-8 first-quarter lead to 33-15 at halftime and 51-25 after three stanzas.
The Wildcats are idle until Jan. 31 when they play at McDonald County.
Sarcoxie Tournament
SARCOXIE, Mo. — College Heights Christian and Sarcoxie registered victories on the first night of the Sarcoxie Girls Tournament.
Katie Secker fired in 22 points to lead the Cougars past McAuley Catholic 64-43 in the opening game.
Grace Bishop and Emmy Colin added 14 and 13 points, respectively, for the Cougars, who led 37-17 at halftime.
Kayleigh Teeter scored 15 points and Taylor Schiefelbein for the Warriors
In the nightcap Annette Ramirez poured in 41 points as the host Bears trimmed Riverton 55-50.
Jacy Thomasson and Danielle Weaver netted 19 and 17 points, respectively, for Riverton. Sarcoxie led 22-20 at halftime and 38-33 after three quarters.
Thursday’s schedule in the round-robin event is McAuley vs. Riverton at 6 p.m. and Sarcoxie vs. College Heights at 7:30.
CAVALIERS, EAGLES EARN LOPSIDED WINS AT DUBRAY
LIBERAL, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson and Golden City earned convincing boys basketball victories on Tuesday night in first-round action of the Tony Dubray Tournament at Liberal High School.
Top-seeded Thomas Jefferson rolled past eighth-seeded Bronaugh 59-19, while second-seeded Golden City topped seventh-seeded Northeast 51-37.
The Cavaliers will meet fourth-seeded Galena at 7 p.m. on Thursday night in the first semifinal. The Eagles take on third-seeded Liberal at 8:30 in the second semifinal.
Thomas Jefferson used a 20-2 second quarter to take a comfortable 40-11 halftime lead. The Cavaliers outscored the Wildcats 15-0 in the third period to go up 55-11.
Brock Conklin led Thomas Jefferson with 17 points, while Chase Kellenberger added 14.
Lane Dunlap scored 17 and Arlo Stump added nine for Golden City. The Eagles used an 11-4 run in the second quarter to pull away for good.
In Tuesday’s girls action, fifth-seeded Liberal beat fourth-seeded Bronaugh 36-30 and second-seeded Golden City topped seventh-seeded Northeast Vernon County 54-21.
Rachel Buss scored 10 and Skylie Neal added nine for Liberal.
Brooke Beerly and Kaylee Veach led the way for Golden City with 15 and 14 points, respectively.
In Thursday’s girls semifinals, Liberal meets top-seeded Galena at 4 p.m., and Golden City takes on third-seeded St. Mary’s Colgan at 5:30.
