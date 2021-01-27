NIXA, Mo. — Nixa used a 23-14 second quarter to stretch its lead to 40-29 at the break and went on to a 77-56 victory over Webb City on Wednesday night in the opening round of the Nixa Invitational Tournament.
The Eagles outshot the Cardinals 48% to 41% from the floor. Nixa also executed from the free throw line, hitting 18-of-20 free throw attempts while outrebounding Webb City 35-26.
With four players in double figures, the Eagles featured a well-balanced offensive attack. Jaret Nelson scored a game-high 16 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting from the field. He also knocked down all six of his free throw shots and grabbed eight rebounds.
Kael Combs added 15 points while collecting eight rebounds and two assists for Nixa. Jason Jones and Colton Berry chipped in with 14 and 13, respectively.
Webb City had three players in double figures with Alex Martin scoring 11, Mekhi Garrard 10 and Nickhai Howard 10. Howard also collected seven rebounds and seven assists.
That's the ninth time Howard has scored at least 10 points and posted five or more rebounds and assists in a game this season.
Webb City plays Parkview at 6 tonight in the tournament.
