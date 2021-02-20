WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City girls basketball team controlled the game's momentum from the onset and cruised to a 54-35 triumph over Neosho on Saturday afternoon inside the Cardinal Dome.
The Cardinals (8-13) grabbed an early 14-5 lead. Both teams exchanged baskets in the second quarter, but Webb City pulled away thanks to a 20-10 third quarter.
Jaydee Duda (20) and Sierra Kimbrough (19) combined for 39 points to lead the Cardinals in scoring. Duda shot 6 of 15 from the field while Kimbrough went 7 of 14 on shot attempts.
For Neosho (9-11), Olivia Hixson led the way with 12 points.
Webb City plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Carthage while Neosho hosts Joplin at the same time.
CARTHAGE GIRLS 52, BRANSON 38
Carthage (13-10) used a 17-5 fourth quarter to create separation from Branson and pull away for the 14-point victory.
The Pirates jumped out to a fast start with a 14-7 lead, but the Tigers responded with a 15-8 second quarter to knot the score at 22 by intermission. Carthage outscored Branson 13-11 in the third quarter.
Hailey Fullerton scored a game-high 12 points for the Tigers, while Kianna Yates and Sophie Shannon had 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Shelby Heil and Faith Hoenie scored eight points apiece for Branson.
Carthage hosts Webb City at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
BRANSON BOYS 79, CARTHAGE 68
Kade Goodwin (28) and Ethan Jones (23) combined for 51 points to lead the Pirates past the Tigers.
Carthage jumped out to a 19-12 lead after the first quarter, but Branson responded with a 21-10 run to take a 33-29 halftime lead. The Pirates outscored the Tigers 26-24 in the third quarter before creating separation with a 20-15 output in the final quarter.
Also in doubles for Branson, Kyle Scharbrough had 13 points while Colton Cooper chipped in 12.
Carthage (7-17) featured three players in double digits — Max Templeman (28), Joel Pugh (17) and Justin Ray (16).
Carthage hosts Webb City at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
McAULEY BOYS 62, NVC 40
The Warriors (8-15) got off to a strong start in postseason play, jumping out to a big lead and never looking back in a 22-point victory over Northeast Vernon County.
McAuley led 36-17 at the break, a lead that swelled to 54-28 after three quarters of play.
The Warriors featured a well-balanced scoring attack, led by Matthew Dohman's 19 points. Jeffrey Horinek and Daniel Wagner added 12 points apiece while Thomas Black had 11.
Kylan Bachand captured team honors for Northeast with 18 points. McAuley hosts Hume at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals of the Class 1, District 7 tournament.
