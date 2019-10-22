CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Webb City volleyball team improved to 25-6 on the season with a 25-11, 25-25 triumph over Carthage in a Central Ozark Conference contest on Tuesday at Carthage High School.
Anna Swearengen paced the Cardinals with five kills and also recorded three aces and four digs. Anna Hettinger led the team with six assists, while Talyn Smith tallied three kills, three aces and eight digs.
For Carthage (21-10-1), Alexa Boyle recorded 10 kills, one ace and nine digs, while Chloe Black registered a team-high 15 assists.
Both teams return to play on Thursday, with Webb City playing at Springdale Har-Ber and Carthage playing at Bentonville.
JOPLIN TOPS NEOSHO
NEOSHO, Mo. — The Joplin volleyball team picked up a 25-12, 25-14 road victory over Neosho in a COC clash at Neosho High School on Tuesday.
The Eagles (14-13) were led by Aubrey Ritter and Anna Nuendorf, who tallied eight kills apiece. Mari Katheryn Saunders recorded 23 assists and a pair of aces, while Jeanie Juneweeranong had 13 digs.
Savannah Merriman led Neosho (8-20-3) in kills with four and also tallied five digs and pair of blocks. Bryce King logged three kills, and Melia Robertson chipped in eight digs.
Joplin and Neosho compete in the Class 4 District 11 tournament on Oct. 28 at Neosho High School.
COUGARS HANDLE PATRIOTS
GRANBY, Mo. — Addy Thomas recorded 22 assists and Lainey Left tallied 20 service points, four aces and six kills as College Heights Christian downed East Newton 25-18, 25-4.
Riley Chaffee led the Cougars (29-1-1) in kills with nine while Catie Secker notched seven kills and Emmy Colin made 24 digs.
College Heights plays host to Diamond on Thursday.
SOCCER
CARL JUNCTION 1, REPUBLIC 0
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction boys soccer team picked up its fourth win of the season on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs (4-18), who logged four shots on goal, registered the lone goal in the 50th minute when Noah Carpenter netted a goal off an assist by Zane Corbin.
Bulldogs goalkeeper Dalton Carey recorded 11 saves in the win.
Carl Junction plays at home on Thursday against Aurora.
