ROGERS, Ark.—Unable to overcome a slow start, Webb City’s boys suffered a 67-36 loss to Rogers Heritage at the Arvest Hoopfest at Rogers High School.
Heritage led 22-11 after the first period and 43-25 at intermission.
“Heritage shot the ball really well and we struggled to finish plays around the basket,” Webb City coach Jason Horn said.
No one from Webb City reached double figures, as Gary Clinton scored six and Terrell Kabala had five to lead the Cardinals, who fell to 1-1.
Micah Hill scored 21 and Logan Clines had 17 for Heritage.
Webb City has had only two practices with its football players in uniform. The Cardinals will meet Conway at 5:30 today at the event.
WRESTLING
Joplin drops pair
WILLARD, Mo. — Joplin lost dual matches to a pair of Central Ozark Conference foes on Thursday night.
The Eagles fell to Ozark 66-12 and Willard 84-0.
Joplin returns to action at home at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Carthage.
