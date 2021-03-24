BRANSON, Mo. — The Webb City baseball team has a penchant for the comeback.
After overcoming a six-run deficit to defeat Republic on Monday, the Cardinals (3-0) rallied back from a 3-0 hole in the middle innings to earn a 8-5 victory over Branson in the Lael Leadoff Classic on Wednesday afternoon.
Webb City scored three runs in the fourth to tie the game. After a one-out single by Shane Noel, Cole Gayman blasted a two-run home run to left field to make the score 3-2.
Jeremiah Leaming knotted the score with an RBI line drive single to center, scoring Cooper Crouch.
Javen Finkbone gave the Pirates the lead right back in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single to center for a 4-3 advantage. But the Cardinals responded with a two-run fifth to take the lead that was never relinquished the rest of the way.
Matt Woodmansee singled on a ground ball to right to score Devrin Weathers to tie the game. Eli Goddard lined a one-bagger to center to plate Noel for the 5-4 lead.
Weathers added an insurance run in the top of the sixth, producing an RBI single to give Webb City a 6-4 lead. Weathers then scored on a wild pitch and Noel hit a sacrifice fly to put the game away.
Webb City tallied 10 hits as a team. Leaming went 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Noel added two hits and one RBI. Weathers, who had a hit and an RBI, also scored twice.
In addition to his home run, Gayman walked twice.
Eric Fitch was the winning pitcher, tossing 1 1/3 innings of one-run ball. Goddard put the nail in the coffin with two scoreless frames to notch the save.
Finkbone finished with three of Branson's five hits.
The Cardinals pick up play in the Lael Leadoff Classic at Springfield Hillcrest at 4:30 p.m. Thursday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.