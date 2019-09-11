WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City softball team staved off a late-game rally by Joplin and claimed a 7-4 victory at home on Tuesday afternoon.
The Cardinals (6-1) built a 7-0 lead through the first five innings before Joplin (0-7) plated four runs in the top of the sixth — a frame that brought seven Eagles to the plate and included two hits, one walk and one fielding error. Elisabeth Snider highlighted the scoring surge with a three-run home run.
However, the Joplin comeback was denied by a scoreless top of the seventh. The Webb City defense retired a pair of batters on popups and one via a pick-off throw to first base by catcher Taylor Harris.
Haidyn Berry was credited the win after limiting Joplin to three hits and striking out four batters in four innings. Hannah Wells started in the pitcher’s circle for the Cardinals and allowed no runs and just one hit while striking out nine in three frames.
Joplin’s Jill McDaniel tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs and nine hits. She also struck out two batters.
The Webb City offense tallied nine hits. Stacy Tyndall finished 2-for-4 with one home run, one RBI and two runs scored while Karson Kulver went 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored.
Gabriella Quinn was Joplin’s top hitter and finished 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored.
Next up, Joplin plays at Branson on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Webb City returns to play on Sept. 19 at home against Branson.
VOLLEYBALL
Eagles sweep Mustangs
ANDERSON, Mo. — The Joplin volleyball team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 25-15, 25-20 victory over McDonald County on Tuesday.
The Eagles were aided by a standout night from Mari Katheryn Saunders, who finished with seven service points, 11 assists and five kills. Jeanie Juneweeranong led the team in digs with 14 and also tallied six serve points, while Cassie Sharkey tallied five kills and Kacy Cross three kills. Anna Nuendorf led Joplin in blocks with five.
The Eagles return to action this Saturday in the Hillcrest Tournament.
WEBB CITY STAYS PERFECT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.—Overcoming an opening-set loss, Webb City defeated Springfield Central 23-25, 25-16, 25-7 in nonconference action.
Anna Swearengen led the Cardinals (3-0) with 13 kills and seven digs, while Maddy Peeples added 10 digs to go with two kills.
Also for the Cardinals, Allie Johnson handed out 10 assists and Talyn Smith chipped in seven digs and three blocks.
Webb City hosts McDonald County at 6 p.m. Thursday.
CAVS WIN AT HOME
The Thomas Jefferson Cavaliers defeated Exeter 25-10, 25-18 at the TJ Fieldhouse.
Acelynn Tate had seven aces for the Cavaliers (3-3-1), while Winni Hiebert compiled three aces, two kills and a block and Laynie Solum contributed five digs and two aces.
“We’re getting better and we need to keep improving,” Cavaliers coach David Soetaert said.
The Cavaliers finished second at the Jasper Tournament last Saturday, falling to the host in the championship match. Thomas Jefferson gets another shot at Jasper on Thursday night in Jasper.
CARTHAGE DOWNS STRAFFORD
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Tigers defeated Strafford 25-18, 25-21 in nonconference action in the Carthage High School gymnasium.
Alexa Boyle slammed eight kills and made seven digs for Carthage (4-4). Isabelle Howrey led the Tigers with nine digs, Chloe Black served three aces and handed out 18 assists, and Paige Schrader had six kills and two blocks.
The Tigers have another home match Thursday against Pittsburg.
SOCCER
Cassville 1, Thomas Jefferson 0
CASSVILLE, Mo. — Playing their fourth consecutive match on the Wildcats’ pitch, Thomas Jefferson suffered its third consecutive loss.
Michael Sommers scored for Cassville in the 13th minute. The Wildcats held a 7-3 advantage in shots on goal. Cavaliers keeper Colton Henkle made six saves.
Thomas Jefferson, which finished fourth in last week’s Cassville Tournament, has a home match next Tueslday against Aurora.
Tennis
EAGLES TOP TIGERS
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Led by strong doubles play, the Joplin girls tennis team defeated Carthage 6-3 in Central Ozark Conference action at Carthage High School.
The Eagles (2-1) swept all three doubles matches.
Joplin’s Astrid Cardenas and Emma Watts defeated Bailey Rodebush and Hadley Hicklin 8-3 at No. 1, while Ashley Kurtz-Lilly Masters beat Hannah Dixon-Isabelle Johnston 8-2 at No. 2 and Kenzi Badr-Tristan Buckridge topped Lucy Butler-Ginger Butler 8-2 at No. 3.
Watts won the No. 1 singles match over Carthage’s Rodebush 8-0, while Badr and Veronica Culbertson also recorded singles wins. Hicklin, Dixon and Lucy Butler earned wins for the Tigers (1-3).
“It was a very good match,” Joplin coach Ed Ingle said. “I thought Emma Watts was our standout tonight. All of our girls played hard and played well.”
Joplin is at Nixa at 4:30 this afternoon, while Carthage is at Republic at 4:30 on Thursday.
Carl Junction 6, Neosho 3
The Bulldogs won two of the three doubles matches and then captured four singles matches to knock off the Wildcats in a COC dual at the Joplin Athletic Complex.
In doubles, Carl Junction’s Abigail Hodson-Taylor Storm defeated Sarah Werner-Gabrielle McCauley 8-4, while Madeline Blackford-Shirley Sherwood beat Emily Mitchell-Michelle Lindsay 8-2. Neosho’s Rylee Marion-Samantha Ortiz edged Mariah Barnett-Hannah Clinage 8-6.
Winning singles matches for the Bulldogs were Hodson, Blackford, Sherwood and Barnett. Neosho’s Mitchell and Ortiz won singles matches for the Wildcats.
Carl Junction is at Willard at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Neosho is at Monett at 4:30 p.m. today.
